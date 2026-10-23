Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Future of Play-Calling Duties Amid Cowboys Struggles

Two consecutive losses have the Dallas Cowboys entering Week 7 with a record of 2-4 and plenty of questions to answer. Many of those questions are focused on their defensive performance, which has been an issue for head coach Brian Schottenheimer since taking the job last season.

Following their latest defeats, Schottenheimer finds himself answering some unfamiliar questions as well. His offense, which was one of the best in the league last year, has looked inept during losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

That had Coach Schotty being asked about some potentially drastic changes. He was on 105.3 The Fan and was asked if he has considered giving up play-calling duties. Schottenheimer said he would fix the issues and plans to evaluate everything. That said, he was quick to shut down that idea, emphatically answering, “No, absolutely not.”

Schottenheimer has had some brilliant moments calling plays, but the past two weeks have been tough to watch. That includes the Cowboys abandoning the run during their Week 6 loss to the Packers, something that Schottenheimer defended by saying they were attacking through the air due to the defensive formation.

Brian Schottenheimer expresses confidence in Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer expressed confidence in their offense as well. While admitting they haven't played well during their past two games, he says they're still the same team from a year ago. He also said he is "an elite play-caller."

“I have incredible confidence in our offense. We have not played well the last two weeks, we have addressed a lot of the reasons why. We haven’t changed who we are. We are still a good explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. I certainly haven’t lost the ability to call plays. I’m an elite play-caller in this league, and it can change around quickly.”

Dallas is paying a lot for their offense, with Dak Prescott under contract for $60 million per season, CeeDee Lamb averaging $34 million, and George Pickens at $27.3 million on the franchise tag. Beyond that, players such as Tyler Smith, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson all have signed extension recently.

Talent on offense is clearly not the issue in Dallas, which is why it's fair to ask Schottenheimer the tough questions. It's also fair for him to say he wants to hold onto those duties, especially given the success he had in 2025. Now, it's on the head coach to make good on his "elite" claim and put together a strong outing against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

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