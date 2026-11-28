The Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles once again showed us that the Dallas Cowboys are a pathetic mess in 2026.

Staked to an 18-point lead at the half, and a 21-point lead in the third quarter, the Cowboys still found a way to lose the game in epic fashion. Here's another frustrating stat: Dallas had a 98% chance to win the game with a little over four minutes left, according to Next Gen Stats.

There were several factors that led to the collapse, but poor play on special teams and pass defense and horrible coaching were definitely the biggest culprits.

We'll go over those issues and more as we grade the Cowboys following their embarrassing loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Passing attack: B

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott, who sounded like a broken man after the loss to Philly, completed 19-of-28 passes for 291 yards, two scores and one pick, with the pick coming on the last play of the game in a desperate situation.

The Cowboys signal-caller was sharp once again and could have had a lot more if Dallas didn't lean more on the run in the second half and try to run out the clock instead trying to put Philly away.

CeeDee Lamb had another big game with seven catches for 134 yards, and George Pickens provided decent production behind Lamb with five catches for 67 yards.

However, Pickens did have an egregiously bad drop and his catch at the first-down marker in the third quarter that saw him run backwards and end up with a loss of yardage was also bad.

Dak's play over the last four games has been some of the best of his career, yet the Cowboys are only 2-2 in that span.

Rushing attack: C

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys ran for 151 yards in total, but they barely averaged four yards per carry and Williams picked up 3.4 yards per tote en route to finishing over the century mark and scoring twice.

Prescott added a score on the ground, Jashaun Corbin finished with a shade over four yards per carry and Turpin had a 10-yard carry on his only attempt.

Williams has now averaged less than four yards per carry in all but three games this season and efficiency continues to be a major issue.

Pass defense: F

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton did not look like a starting-caliber quarterback over his first two starts in the NFL, but he did against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Milton completed 21-of-31 passes for 331 yards and three scores to one pick despite being pressured 26 times and the Cowboys sacking him five times, per Pro Football Focus.

Dallas also permitted DeVonta Smith to rack up 200 yards through the air, and he scored a pair of long touchdowns, one for 50 yards and one for 45 yards. He was literally the one wide receiver the Cowboys had to stop, yet they spectacularly failed to do so

Just a pathetic performance.

Run defense: B

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas accomplished the task of forcing Milton to win the game with his arm, but unfortunately the pass defense did not accomplish the task of stopping him through the air.

Milton only rushed for 15 yards, although he did score, and Philly only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, with Saquon Barkley totaling seven yards on five carries before his exit due to injury.

Will Shipley did average 4.6 yards per tote, but he didn't break off any long runs, so that's a positive. It was a rare respectable showing from Dallas' run defense.

Special teams: F

Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Bryan Anger (5) against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two game-changing plays occurred on special teams for the Cowboys.

Not only did Brandon Aubrey miss what is usually a chip-shot 40-yard field goal, which proved to be huge in a one-point loss, but the Cowboys also had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown.

Add special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen among those on the coaching staff who should lose their jobs.

Coaching: F

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allowing 39 points to Milton and the Eagles' struggling offense shows the Cowboys aren't changing things with the new play-caller, Mike Pettine, and it also proves Christian Parker wasn't Dallas' only issue on defense.

On offense, head coach Brian Schottenheimer should have thrown the ball more in the second half to really put the Eagles away, and his fourth-down decision late in the fourth quarter was not good, especially given how much the Cowboys' offense had struggled during the entire second half.

The Week 12 loss further cemented the fact that the Cowboys are one of the worst coached teams in the NFL.

The good news is, Jerry Jones sounds like he has lost confidence in Schottenheimer, which signals the Cowboys owner will fire him after the 2026 campaign.

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