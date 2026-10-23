3 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7

At 2-4, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a terrible start, but they still have hope. Every other team in the NFC East has been struggling as late, with none of them securing a victory over the past two weeks. That stat is even more shocking when you realize two of them faced one another and still couldn't win, with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants playing to a tie in Week 5.

While it's good that they still have a shot in the division, the Cowboys must begin to take advantage and actually start winning games, especially against division rivals. They have a chance to do exactly that in Week 7 as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia is also 2-4 and has lost four games in a row. They're also without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with blood clots in his lungs. That should give Dallas an advantage, and they should be able to pull off the win if they live up to these three bold predictions.

George Pickens goes off following criticism

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens was called out by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said they need more from Pickens in the run game. It was an unexpected move from Schottenheimer, who has been facing plenty of questions about his own performance.

While we have yet to see Schottenheimer prove he can take the next step as a coach, we know Pickens can absolutely destroy a defense. He has the perfect opportunity to do that on Monday, with the Eagles ranking just 26th in pass defense this season. In this bold prediction, Pickens capitalizes on that and puts up his best game of the season. The last time he faced Philly, Pickens had nine receptions for 146 yards with a touchdown. Look for similar numbers as he responds to Schottenheimer's criticism in style.

Cowboys defense records four sacks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Dallas defense did better in Week 6 than they had in other games was get the quarterback on the ground. The Cowboys sacked Jordan Love three times, with all three coming from interior linemen. Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Elijah Garcia all had sacks.

This week, they should be able to take advantage of a Philadelphia offensive line that has been suspect. The Eagles also have a prototypical pockey quarterback in the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McKee. That should allow their front seven to get home, which happens to the tune of four sacks in this bold prediction.

Dak Prescott doesn't turn the ball over

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two games, Dak Prescott has had issues keeping the ball secure. After throwing just one interception in the first four games, Prescott now has four interceptions over the past two. To be fair, not every interception was his fault, with two of them hitting the receiver in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being picked.

Regardless of who is at fault, the turnovers have been crushing for an offense that is suddenly struggling to score points. In this final bold prediction, the offense is able to get back on track and a huge part of that is thanks to Prescott holding onto the ball and avoiding any turnovers.

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