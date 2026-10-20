Brian Schottenheimer's Frustration Boils Over After Cowboys Loss to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another embarrasing loss, this time to the Green Bay Packers during Sunday Night Football. Following the loss, fans are beginning to vent their frustrations with the organization, with many fingers being pointed at head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Fans aren't the only ones who are angry, however. At least not according to Schottenheimer. While speaking with reporters on Monday, the second-year head coach said that he and the players were "pissed off" and ready to win.

"I'm pissed off. (The players) are pissed off too. We're ready for a win," Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota.

Schottenheimer's comments are somewhat concerning, if we are being honest. This is a team that has struggled to keep its emotions in check and he's starting to let his anger seep through. His "ready for a win" comment also comes off as somewhat desperate, which is the last emotion a team needs to be feeling.

Then again, this fits with the way things have been going in Dallas the past two years. Super Bowl winner Teddy Bruschi said they are the most "reactive" team in the NFL, claiming they don't ever find problems before they arise. While good teams are proactive, according to Bruschi, the Cowboys wait for the sky to fall, then let their emotions dictate how they respond.

Stephen Jones expressed confidence in Coach Schotty

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the outside criticism, the Cowboys remain confident in Schottenheimer. On Monday, Stephen Jones backed the head coach, saying the front office likes the players as well as the coaching staff. Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis called these comments delusional, and for good reason.

As for Schottenheimer, he wasn't ready to dive into the comments from Jones. Instead, he said the focus is solely on turning things around.

"I'm focusing on the process of turning this around for myself and the players. Certainly not good enough. We're disappointed with where we're at," Schottenheimer said. "We know we need to play better. We know we can play better. I think we have the right guys to do that."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer celebrates as he leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say Dallas has the right players to contend, especially on offense. There's more than enough firepower to outscore anyone and they have the pieces to be an average NFL defense, which is all they need to contend. Through six games, they've fallen short on both sides and that's 100 percent on the coaches, beginning with Schottenheimer.

So while he can be as pissed as he wants, that anger needs to be directed at himself before anyone else.

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