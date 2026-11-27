If the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday was further proof of anything, it's that the Dallas Cowboys have a terrible culture.

It's one thing to lose a game like the Cowboys did against the Eagles, but losing multiple like that is next level.

And the Cowboys have achieved that feat, which is just more proof that this team's culture is broken.

Not only did Dallas lose to Philly despite having a 98% chance to win the game with a little over four minutes left, but they lost in a similar fashion to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, when the Cowboys also had a 98% chance to win in the final frame.

Schottenheimer's delusional comment on culture

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you ask head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the culture is just fine in Dallas.

"I still believe in our culture. It's very strong. These guys are hurting right now, we're all hurting right now. Why? Because we care and want to win," Schottenheimer said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Schottenheimer's comments are laughable, and for a few reasons, the first of which we mentioned before: no team with a "very strong" culture loses multiple games the way Dallas has this season.

It's clear the Cowboys get ahead in games and then go on cruise control, and that's something bad teams with a bad culture do.

It's also laughable because the desire to win does not mean a team has a "very strong" culture. The desire to win is literally the bare minimum requirement in professional sports. It takes a lot more than just that to be successful.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the other things is effort, which we've seen brought up as an issue for the Cowboys' defense throughout the season, even by former Cowboys like DeMarcus Ware, for example.

Another situation that shows the Cowboys have a culture problem is a former starting linebacker running onto the field while inactive and costing his team 15 yards.

Or how about a certain No. 2 wide receiver leaving to the locker room early not once, but twice this season, with the second time coming on Thursday when his team still had two seconds left on the clock and one final Hail Mary play. The first time came in the Cardinals game, although at least there was no time left on the clock in that instance.

“At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have big time respect for. We all wear our emotions a little bit differently. I have a great relationship with GP. I have conversations with him just like I have with all the guys," Schotty said of George Pickens.

It's nice to see Schottenheimer has that kind of relationship with Pickens, but clearly it isn't good enough for the Cowboys wide receiver to not do something as inexcusable as that.

Joe Milton hints at Cowboys culture problems?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) walks off the field after being named Madden MVP after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Eagles quarterback Joe Milton, who was previously with the Cowboys before they cut him prior to the season, hinted there are culture issues in his postgame comments.

"I mean, it was just great coming back here and playing in this stadium in Jerry's World and seeing the guys that I worked hard with in fall camp and OTAs," Milton said.

"But I mean, it's about the Eagles. These guys show up every day. Nobody's late to anything. Nobody's complaining about anything. That's all you can ask for. That's the most important thing that I love about this team. I just know they're going to keep fighting.," Milton added.

We can go on and on about why the culture in Dallas is clearly not as strong as Schottenheimer claims it is, which means he's either lying or delusional. We'd go with the latter.

Whether it's the latter or the former, Schottenheimer's comments are another example for why he needs to go.

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