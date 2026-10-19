Stephen Jones' Delusional Comments After Cowboys' Week 6 Loss Leave No Hope For Change

If Stephen Jones' latest comments following the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers are any indication, there is zero hope for any meaningful change that can turn this season around.

The Cowboys were embarrassed yet again in Week 6 against the Packers. Not only was the defense bad once again, but the offense played its worst game of the 2026 season.

After the latest letdown on Sunday night, Cowboys fans want to see some meaningful change, not just a few personnel changes here and there on the field. Fans want heads to roll, and we can't say we blame them.

If you're in that boat, don't hold your breath. When speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Jones made it quite clear that the Cowboys are staying the course.

“Obviously very disappointing. Frustrated," Jones said. "But at the same time, we got a lot of football to play. We’ve got resolve. We just got to go back to work. We like the players. We like the coaches.”

As if that wasn't enough to frustrate Cowboys fans, Jones reiterated that he still has faith in head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“There’s not any question in Jerry and my mind. He has the team," Jones added. "There’s no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. Feel really good about our coaching staff. We just got to have it continue to evolve and get to a point to where we can win these football games.”

Delusion at its finest

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones at training camp opening press conference at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the same story every single week. Jones must being watching different games than Cowboys fans are because there is no reason to have faith in the players or the coaches.

It's nice the players want to "execute and make things happen," but they just aren't, plain and simple, and poor coaching is only making things more difficult. It's not like we have a small sample size, either, as we're already a third of the way through the season.

The defense has shown zero improvement from last season and defensive coordinator Christian Parker is clearly overmatched. Parker has no answers for how to fix the defense's issues.

The side of the ball the Cowboys were supposed to be able to hang their hat on, the offense, has now put up its two worst showings of the season in the last two games.

Not only is Schottenheimer failing at leading this team overall, his play-calling is holding back a unit that is far too talented to be playing this poorly.

With the coaching as bad as it is, there is rightly zero faith this staff has what it takes to turn this ship around. And, with Jones' latest comments, we can say with total confidence that the significant changes that are needed aren't coming.

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