Brian Schottenheimer Explains Why Tyler Smith Isn't Cowboys' First Backup Plan at LT

The Dallas Cowboys need to have a contingency plan in place just in case Tyler Guyton's play isn't up to snuff once again this season.

Guyton has struggled with injury and ineffectiveness over two years in the NFL. He was supposed to compete with Nate Thomas for the starting job this offseason, but Thomas failed to earn that opportunity because he didn't show enough improvement.

So, Guyton has secured the job by default without any semblance of decent competition. That's not to say Guyton hasn't improved because, by all accounts, he has at least somewhat, but we'd obviously feel much better if he had beaten out legitimate competition.

Tyler Smith isn't Cowboys' first backup plan

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tyler Smith is one of the Cowboys' contingency plans if Guyton has issues in 2026, but he isn't the first, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the preseason finale.

Why is that, you ask? Well, Schottenheimer doesn't like the idea of having to move guys around.

"I don't like to move people, if that makes sense," Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday night. "You'd rather not move two people, meaning if you bump [Smith] to [left tackle], you'd have to bump somebody in. So I'd rather not do it."

Lest we forget, Dallas would need someone to replace Smith at left guard, which would certainly be T.J. Bass, who is no doubt Dallas' most trusted backup.

Schottenheimer went on to say that "all options are open, but moving Smith to left tackle "wouldn't be the first."

Tyler Smith should be Cowboys' first option

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Drew Shelton and Thomas have been competing for the swing tackle role all offseason long, and while Schotty has publicly praised both, the tape tells a different story.

"I think we feel good about our tackle group. I think I want to see the film to see how Nate did," Schotty stated. "Nate and Drew have been competing. I want to see the film (of preseason Week 3), but we had a couple really good days."

To put it nicely, we would be quite worried if either one was called into action. We also wouldn't feel great about Broderick Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

While Shelton did seem to bounce back in preseason Week 3, he was a sieve over the first two exhibition contests after giving up seven pressures and one sack in those games.

Thomas has been a bit better overall, with two pressures allowed, but he has also posted Pro Football Focus grades of 60.6 in pass blocking and 54.9 in run blocking. Bear in mind, those marks weren't against starters.

We also know Thomas struggled when called into action last season, as evidenced by his 23 pressures and three sacks surrendered in 342 snaps.

Jones has been a massive disappointment throughout his career, and we saw flashes of that this preseason when he surrendered three sacks and five pressures in three games, pre PFF.

Smith might not be the Cowboys' first choice to replace Guyton, but the numbers say he definitely should be.

Protecting Dak Prescott is paramount to Dallas' playoff hopes and a shake-up with a combination of Smith and Bass is light years better than putting Shelton, Thomas or Jones at left tackle.

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