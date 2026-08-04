Dallas Cowboys Announce Change of Plans with Left Tackle Competition

The Dallas Cowboys have changed their plans at left tackle and it's great news for Tyler Guyton.

Ahead of the team's second padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that the Cowboys have abandoned the competition at left tackle.

Instead, the Cowboys will continue to give Guyton all of the first-team reps at left tackle. Schottenheimer also noted that Guyton has been playing well there through the first week-plus of camp.

"Notable: Brian Schottenheimer originally said Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas would rotate with the starters in camp. That’s been changed," Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reported.

"Schotty said Guyton will stay at starting LT. He mentioned he’s playing really well and they’re challenging Nate Thomas to take another step," Hoyt added.

The fact that Guyton is well on his way to securing the left tackle job is not a surprise, but it is at least a bit surprising the Cowboys aren't going to stick with the competition.

Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys made it clear that Guyton would have to compete for the starting job he has held down in each of the past two seasons, and Schotty specifically said Thomas would be the guy to battle it out with him.

Then, after training camp began, Schottenheimer said the team would switch up players at left tackle every four sessions.

Great news for Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that the Cowboys are ditching that plan shows that Guyton is playing well and is earning the trust of the coaching staff, which is huge as he prepares for a make-or-break year.

While this is all well and good, nobody is going to believe that Guyton has turned the corner until he shows it in the regular season, and Guyton is well aware he needs to be better.

"I'm not all the way where I want to be yet, and that's what camp is for," Guyton admitted. "I'm still trying to get better every single day, but it [definitely] feels like I'm going into my third year in the NFL. Things are slowing down for me and I'm learning more every day."

Staying healthy is also a major point of emphasis because Guyton has missed nine games over two seasons, including seven in 2025.

With Schotty's announcement on Tuesday, it would also appear that Tyler Smith getting reps at left tackle isn't in the cards right now, which is also good news because the Cowboys will have continuity upfront with the same line they had in 2025.