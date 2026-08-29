Dallas Cowboys Land Former First-Round OT in Trade With Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys are making an interesting trade as teams around the NFL finalize their 53-man rosters following the end of preseason action.

Dallas has acquired former first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was set to be a free agent next offseason after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option this past spring.

The full trade compensation is as follows, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

Cowboys get: Broderick Jones, 2027 fourth-round pick



Steelers get: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Cowboys Address Much-Needed Depth on Offensive Line

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his three years in Pittsburgh, Jones appeared in 45 games while making 38 starts. He received 2,472 total snaps on offense and 149 on special teams but now gets a new opportunity with Dallas.

The Cowboys have faced questions about their depth on the offensive line during preseason, particularly at the tackle spots.

Nate Thomas has had his own struggles while fourth-round rookie Drew Shelton has faced early doubts as well.

Aside from that, Dallas' starting unit is elite and will be critical toward any success the team has in 2026. From left to right, Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker is about as good as it gets, though many fans still feel the jury is out on Terence Steele at right tackle.

Broderick Jones Reunites With Cowboys WR George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) celebrates after a catch with offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones was teammates with Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens for two seasons at Georgia and two seasons in Pittsburgh. Now, the two of them are reuniting in Dallas.

After winning a College Football Playoff National Championship together at Georgia in 2021, Cowboy fans will be hoping that their reunion leads to some similar championship success in Dallas.

This upcoming season will mark the fifth year they've spent together as teammates at both the NFL and college level.

Broderick Jones Has Experience at Both Tackle Spots

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) looks to block Green Bay Packers defensive end Arron Mosby (53) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Jones could be an option at right tackle at some point down the line if Steele doesn't perform up to standard.

After all, Jones started off the 2024 season as Pittsburgh's starting right tackle, a year in which he started 16 of the team's 17 games. He then moved to right tackle during the 2025 campaign but faced early critisim before a neck injury in Week 12 forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Now in Dallas, he will be looking for a career resurgence of sorts.

It will be interesting to see what new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has to say about making a trade with his former team ahead of the 2026 season.

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