Cowboys' Updated List of 2027 NFL Draft Picks After Broderick Jones Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled off a trade that will shake up both teams' 2027 NFL Draft selections.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys gave up third- and sixth-round picks in 2027 to acquire Broderick Jones and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

That price is a bit steep, but it is understandable why the Cowboys pulled the trigger on this trade. More on that shortly.

First, here's a look at what the Cowboys have to work with in the 2027 NFL Draft now.

Cowboys' 2027 NFL Draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys now have four picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here's the full slate:

Round 1 (own or GB)

Round 2

Round 4 (via PIT)

Round 6 (own or PIT)

The Cowboys now have no picks in the third round next year, but they did add the fourth-rounder after not having one.

Dallas initially had a pair of sixth-round picks, one of which came from Pittsburgh, but now one of those is going to the Steelers. It isn't clear which sixth-rounder went to Pittsburgh, though.

That's obviously not a great draft situation for the Cowboys, but this is a team in win-now mode and owner Jerry Jones made it quite clear he would give up the future to improve the team now.

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," Jones told the media in July.

Why Cowboys traded for Broderick Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's pretty simple, really: the Cowboys have a bunch of concerns at the offensive tackle position and Jones gives them another much-needed option.

Both Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have not been reliable the past few years, and what's worse is Guyton hasn't been able to stay healthy, either.

Guyton was supposed to be in a competition for his job during the offseason, but Nate Thomas did not prove himself worthy enough to compete for the starting job, so the Cowboys scrapped the competition.

Rookie Drew Shelton was another candidate to challenge Guyton, but he has been bad and clearly needs a lot more work.

To take it a step further, if Shelton wasn't a fourth-round pick this year, he probably wouldn't make the roster.

Jones hasn't been any great shakes during his career, either, but he is better than both Shelton and Thomas as a swing tackle and offers an adequate insurance policy in the event Guyton and/or Steele need to be replaced.

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