Caleb Downs Gets New Number Ahead of Dallas Cowboys OTAs

During the recent Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp, first-round pick Caleb Downs was sporting a new number. After wearing No. 2 throughout his collegiate career, Downs was given the number 18.

With rookie minicamp done, the Cowboys are now preparing to meet for voluntary OTAs, which begin in less than a month on June 1. When the Cowboys arrive for those workouts, it appears as though Downs will again have a new number.

Tommy Yarrish of the team’s official website says that per the Cowboys Pro Shop, Downs will wear No. 13. For those who want to sport his jersey, however, he reminds us that this number is subject to change before the regular season.

“While Downs' number is set to be #13 for the time being, it is subject to change and still could be different between now and the beginning of the regular season,” Yarrish wrote.

George Pickens began his Cowboys career in No. 13 last season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An example of numbers changing before the start of the year can be seen with the same jersey number Downs will currently wear. Just last season, George Pickens was assigned No. 13 after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cowboys On SI’s Josh Sanchez said at the time that the number wasn’t finalized, and eventually, Pickens switched to No. 3. As we stated last year, his switch was also seen in the item shop before Pickens took the field in No. 3.

Initially, Dante Fowler Jr. was wearing No. 3, and he switched to 13 when Pickens took the number.

Caleb Downs would need to negotiate for his familiar number

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If Downs wanted to wear his familiar No. 2, he would need to negotiate with offseason addition, Cobie Durant. The former Los Angeles Rams cornerback signed a one-year deal with Dallas, and currently has that number assigned to him.

Players often offer payment to switch numbers, but there’s been no indication from Downs that he plans to do this. Perhaps he’s decided to wear No. 13, which will take some getting used to. He could also be taking the same route as Pickens and waiting to see if another becomes available that he prefers before writing a check.

No matter how it plays out, whatever number Caleb Downs wears will look great as long as he plays well.

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