Caleb Downs' Dallas Cowboys Jersey Number May Require Negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up to No. 11 to select Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs, who many considered to be one of the top-three overall prospects in this year's class.

Downs slid out of the top 10 as teams opted for edge rushers and offensive playmakers, which worked out perfectly for the Cowboys, who were in desperate need of improving the secondary.

Now, Downs will seek some revenge on all of the teams who passed on him on draft day when he suits up to begin his career. "I'm making mental notes," Downs told Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer about the teams who passed on him, most notably the NFC East rival New York Giants (twice) and Washington Commanders.

Interestingly enough, Downs' NFL home will be AT&T Stadium, which is where he ended his Ohio State career after a loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. But if Downs wants to seek revenge in his old college jersey number, he will need to pick up the phone for some negotiations.

What Number Will Caleb Downs Wear With Dallas Cowboys?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his career at Ohio State, which included a national championship, two All-American nods, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, Downs rocked the No. 2.

However, No. 2 is currently occupied by cornerback Cobie Durant, who signed with the Cowboys during NFL free agency.

During a press conference over the weekend, Schottenheimer said that Downs has not selected a jersey number, and acknowledged that he "may have to negotiate a few things."

Because Downs and Durant are both new members of the Cowboys, Downs may get away with an easy price tag or Durant may just hand the number over, but in the past, we have seen players ante up big paydays and pricey gifts to land their desired number.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates an interception against the Grambling State Tigers | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll have to see whether Downs can work something out to keep the No. 2 he wore during his rise to stardom, but regardless of the number on his back, it will be the star on his helmet that has Cowboys Nation rooting for him.

Downs will give Cowboys fans their first look at seeing him on the field at The Star when rookie minicamp begins early next month.

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