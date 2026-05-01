Something Feels Off About Caleb Downs’ Number at Cowboys Rookie Camp

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon, giving them their first look at the entire class.

While there are multiple players who will be vital to the team's plans in 2026, one player will draw more attention than any. Caleb Downs, who the Cowboys selected at No. 11 overall, has been praised for his high football IQ.

Called a coach on the field, Downs will have more pressure on him than most rookies. The Cowboys secondary was a mess throughout the 2025 season, with visible confusion still plaguing them during their Week 18 finale. Downs will be expected to serve as an extension of defensive coordinator, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

In addition to seeing how he performs, fans are also anxious to see what jersey number their new star player will wear. During his first practice, Downs is sporting a No. 18 jersey according to Nick Harris, but that number just doesn't look right.

Caleb Downs wearing No. 18 just feels 'off'

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Downs wore No. 2 during his lone season at Alabama as well as during his two years at Ohio State. Seeing him wear the number that was last sported by Damone Clark and Jalen Tolbert just feels wrong.

The reason for this is because Colbie Durant, who was signed this offseason, has already been assigned No. 2. That means Downs will likely have to negotiate a settlement with Durant if he wants to wear the familiar number.

It's worth noting that the numbers worn by rookies right now are just assigned numbers, so even if Downs doesn't pay for his collegiate number, he can still make a change. That said, it's highly unlikely that he doesn't get that from Durant, who wore No. 14 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys have signed nearly all of their rookie draft picks

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the Cowboys' rookies took the field on Friday, there was some good news. Unlike in years past, the front office was quick to start signing their rookie class, with everyone other than No. 23 overall pick Malachi Lawrence locked up.

There's no reason to worry with Lawrence, however. Instead, it appears as though the only hangup is the guaranteed money. Once other players in the same range begin to sign their deals, this one should get locked up quickly as well.

With that behind them, and George Pickens signing his franchise tag, the focus during camps this offseason could finally be solely about football.

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