Christian Parker Addresses Viral Jaishawn Barham Video That Split Cowboys Fanbase

Dallas Cowboys Nation was up in arms over a viral video showing a sideline exchange between Christian Parker and Jaishawn Barham. It was an animated discussion between the first-year defensive coordinator and rookie linebacker, which had some fans questioning whether Barham is the right guy for the green dot in DeMarvion Overshown's absence.

In the video, Parker is speaking with Barham on the sideline before the linebacker pulls away and storms off. Barham is visibly frustrated, which led some fans to call out Barham for being uncoachable.

We discussed the video and took Barham's side, praising his passion and high standards for himself, and now Parker is breaking his silence on what went down.

Parker made it clear that the video showed just that: Barham was upset with his own performance, and there is no doubt in the Cowboys' building that he is the right man for the job moving forward, and there are no "immaturity" concerns to worry about despite some online discourse.

Christian Parker Addresses Viral Jaishawn Barham Video

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was frustrated. it's his first NFL game, and things weren't perfect. It wasn't a fairy tale at all," Parker told the media. "Jaishawn cares as much as anybody in that locker room about us winning, No. 1 but No. 2, also our defensive performance. He was frustrated with himself and frustrated with [the way] we played.

"I don't think anybody in our building has any doubt of what he's gonna do, coming real soon. We don't have any reservations about his mentality."

During his NFL debut, Barham made some careless mistakes, including an offside call and failing to recognize a swing pass that resulted in a Giants touchdown. That is where his frustration stemmed from, but it's a learning experience, and he will only get better as the reps continue to come.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the video, Barham could be seen saying, "I was playing garbage," so there should have never been a doubt that the clip showed nothing more than a player who was frustrated with himself. And after years of having players laughing on the sideline and seeming to be unbothered as the Cowboys were losing, it's nice to finally see a player who cares.

Now, Barham has to take that passion and emotion, and direct it in the right way. Let's hope that turns into a motivated Week 2 performance when the Cowboys welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium.

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