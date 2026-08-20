Christian Parker's Unhealthy Sleeping Habits Could Be Key To Dallas Cowboys Success

We have all heard stories of how dedicated NFL coaches have to be to find success. They often work far more hours than anyone realizes, and that holds true for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The first-year defensive coordinator is so dedicated to the job that there are rumors he very rarely sleeps. During a Wednesday press conference, Parker was asked about his unhealthy sleeping habits and while he didn't want to dive too deep into the number of hours he sleeps, Parker did admit that his focus on work often leaves him little time for himself.

“That’s not something I wanna talk about. I’m not exactly proud of that, but the job has to get done. I just go down that rabbit hole and then look up and the time is gone,” Parker said via Patrik Walker.

Parker, who was hired as the defensive coordinator this offseason, is a protégé of Vic Fangio and worked with the famed defensive coach with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. In Philly, Parker was the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach and is being tasked with turning around a defense that was among the worst in the NFL this past season.

Christian Parker already making an impact

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We still have several weeks until the regular season, but the early work from Parker has been encouraging. The Dallas defense looked far more confident in the preseason opener and while many of the starters weren't playing, the change in mentality and focus was evident. The prime example comes from a stat shared by Bobby Belt who said the Cowboys had 19 missed tackles in the 2025 preseason opener and zero this year against the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Todd Archer was also complimentary of the work done by Parker against the Seahawks this past weekend, saying he didn't notice any alignment mistakes, which is typically to be expected during the first week of the preseason.

Perhaps Parker's unhealthy sleeping habits are paying off as he's found a way to not only put together a defensive scheme, but he knows how to get players to buy in. Now the only question is whether that will result in enough improvement for the Cowboys to be a threat to get into the playoffs and hopefully make a deep run.

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