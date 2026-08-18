Brian Schottenheimer Explains How Von Miller Will Help Cowboys

Von Miller has had his eye on the Dallas Cowboys throughout the offseason and finally came to terms with America's Team on a one-year deal.

Miller joins a revamped defense that already has roughly six new starters and a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker. They now add Miller, who recorded nine sacks in 2025 with the Washington Commanders.

The question is what he will offer now that he's 37 and has played in 14 NFL seasons. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Miller still has plenty to offer.

Cowboys plan for Von Miller in 2026

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking about Miller's addition, Schottenheimer said Miller has one of the brightest minds in the game and still possesses a quick burst. He did say that Miller isn't going to be on the field for 60 plays, but will still improve their defense.

"He understands the game; the football intellect is top tier. The production was really real. Still has first step quickness; he understands angles, has an assortment of moves. He’s not going to play 60 plays a game, but he’s going to get the snaps that he gets and will make us better,” Schottenheimer said about Miller.

Miller played in 17 games for the Commanders in 2025 but had just three starts. He played a total of 420 snaps, which was 37 percent of the team's defensive snaps. In Dallas, it wouldn't be surprising to see a similar usage as they allow players such as Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku play on early downs while Miller subs in for third-downs and obvious passing situations.

Von Miller's place in NFL history

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller before the start a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. | USA TODAY Sports

Selected No. 2 overall out of Texas A&M in 2011, Miller has been one of the league's top defenders since stepping onto the field.

As a rookie, he recorded 11.5 sacks and took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He also won the Super Bowl MVP following the 2015 season, when he helped the Denver Broncos take home the Lombardi Trophy. Miller won another Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign, this time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller enters the 2026 season with more sacks than any other active player with 138.5. He's currently tied with Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware, who was teammates with Miller during the Broncos Super Bowl run, at 13th all time. He can leap into the top 10 with just 3.5 sacks, although the Cowboys hope he will offer much more than that.

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