Christian Parker Determined to Separate Cowboys' Identity From Vic Fangio, Eagles

Before coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker coached under one of the best in the NFL in Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio is one of the most well-respected defensive minds in the league and there are few better teachers to have than the Super Bowl-winning defensive play-caller.

While Parker no doubt embraces his time with Fangio, he is out to create a unique identity now that he's with the Cowboys.

When asked about the team's defense on Friday during the first day of rookie minicamp, Parker said his unit won't be Fangio's or the Eagles', it's going to be his and the Cowboys'.

"This is our defense. I don't want it to be called the Eagles defense or Vic (Fangio's) defense. This is going to be ours. We've been real intentional about going about that process from the language that we use, the work flow that we have and everything else. It's been real fun," Parker said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

This is not to say Parker isn't going to be bringing over some of the defensive principles from Philly, something he admitted he would be doing back in February.

But that doesn't mean he's intent on living in the shadow of Fangio and the Eagles. Besides, Fangio isn't the only inspiration Parker has from his coaching career that extends from college to the pros.

Christian Parker's scheme explanation

Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Parker said Dallas' defense is going to operate mainly out of a 3-4, but there will be 4-3 and 4-2-5 alignments.

"The first thing is we're going to be multiple," Parker said. "I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it's about the players that you have."

"So our core principles, we'll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it," Parker added.

Parker's desire to have the right pieces is something Dallas has taken seriously, and so much so that reports suggested he had sway in how the Cowboys drafted their defensive players.

Parker pushed hard for the team to draft both Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, and both are now in Dallas.

And adhering to scheme fits might have been the reason why the Cowboys decided not to bring Jadeveon Clowney back.

The approach with bringing in players that fit what Parker wants to do is just one of many good decisions the Cowboys made on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

And that's going to go a long way toward Parker making this defense his own.