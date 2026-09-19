Cooper Beebe Deserves Praise For Elite Performance During Cowboys' Opener

Following their disheartening loss to the New York Giants in Week 1, it's been easy to point out everything that went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys.

As they prepare to take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday, we've focused on areas that need improvement, which include the performance of the secondary, the linebacker corps, and even the ground game. What we haven't focused on enough is how well center Cooper Beebe anchored the line.

Beebe, who is in his third season with the Cowboys, played 58 snaps and recorded zero penalties and gave up no pressures or sacks. He earned a 68.6 overall grade from PFF, which was fifth among all centers in the league. He was especially strong in pass protection, earning a 74.1.

Cooper Beebe playing well is nothing new

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The selection of Cooper Beebe in the 2024 NFL draft doesn't get the love it deserves. Dallas needed two starting offensive linemen after losing tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency. They were able to find replacements, essentially with one pick.

Dallas traded back from pick No. 24 overall, receiving the 29th overall selection in Round 1, which was used on Tyler Guyton, and the 73rd overall pick in Round 3. With that selection, they brought in Beebe, who played guard for Kansas State.

Beebe then learned to play center, even having his mom help him hone his skills in shotgun snaps, and ended up starting 16 games as a rookie. He's now in his third season and often gets overlooked due to the fact that there are three first-round picks on the line around him, but Beebe continues to be one of the more consistent performers at a criminally underrated position.

Tyler Guyton trending the right direction

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much of a home run as the Beebe pick has been, the Cowboys overall success of the line is tied to his former draft mate, Tyler Guyton.

The Oklahoma product had the tough task of replacing a legend at left tackle and has had a roller-coaster start to his career. Now in year three, Guyton is beginning to put it all together. He earned praise from the coaching staff throughout the offseason and played well in Week 1 against a strong New York pass rush.

With Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux on their defensive line, Guyton had his hands full. He held his own, giving up just two pressures and zero sacks in 41 pass protection snaps. As Dallas looks to get back on track against Washington, they will be leaning on both Guyton and Beebe.

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