Brian Burns Identifies Cowboys Concern That Giants Plan to Exploit

There has been no shortage of conversations about the Dallas Cowboys' tackle concerns going into the 2026 season, and the New York Giants have definitely taken notice.

In the past few years, the tackle play in Dallas has not been up to snuff. Terence Steele just hasn't been the same since signing a contract extension in 2023, and Tyler Guyton has battled ineffectiveness and injury over his two NFL seasons.

Dallas went into the offseason planning on a competition at left tackle, but the team abandoned that plan after Nate Thomas showed he wasn't worthy of such an opportunity.

Steele went unchallenged throughout training camp and the preseason, even though he should have been. However, the Cowboys did recently say he would compete with Broderick Jones, who was acquired via trade on cutdown day.

Giants looking to exploit Cowboys tackles

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) rushes Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) off the line of scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Guadalupe-NorthJersey.com | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants have been paying attention to the concerns Dallas has at both tackle spots, and edge rusher Brian Burns said the team sees that as an "opportunity to exploit."

“I mean, opportunity lies within the game,” he said, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. “They’re both pros. Not to disrespect anybody’s craft or anything like that, but the fact that they are so concerned in that area does, I guess, raise some form of an alert in our minds, as far as like just knowing that they’re having struggles.”

“So we can definitely see that as an opportunity to exploit,” Burns added.

If there's one team that can take advantage of lackluster tackle play, it's the Giants, who have two good edge rushers in Burns and 2025 first-round pick, Abdul Carter. Even Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants' disappointing former first-round pick, is capable of taking advantage if Guyton and/or Steele struggle.

Burns was a beast for the Giants last season after tallying 16.5 sacks, a career-high for him, and 53 pressures. Carter was quiet for most of 2025, but he did get hot near the end of the season with 3.5 sacks over his last five games. He also posted 66 total pressures, which ranked 11th among edge rushers.

What the numbers say

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Steele's blocking stats over the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

2023: 8 sacks, 54 pressures, 45.9 pass-blocking grade, 57.2 run-blocking grade.

2024: 9 sacks, 41 pressures, 57.5 pass-blocking, 78.9 run-blocking

2025: 6 sacks, 52 pressures, 54.9 pass-blocking, 70.2 run-blocking

And here's Guyton's, also per PFF:

2024: 6 sacks, 26 pressures, 51.3 run-blocking grade, 60.2 pass-blocking grade

2025: 2 sacks, 31 pressures, 64.9 run-blocking grade, 50.0 pass-blocking grade (10 games)

In case you were wondering, yes, those are bad, and it's not hard to see why the Cowboys have their concerns.

The offensive tackle play is really the only thing that can prevent Dallas' offense from being elite in 2026, especially if Guyton and/or Steele get Dak Prescott injured because they can't protect him.

For now, Steele and Guyton are going to start and won't face a real threat until Jones gets acclimated. But once he does, don't be surprised if either one of their leashes are short.

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