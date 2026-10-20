The Dallas Cowboys did some roster shuffling on Tuesday, with the team making three moves in total.

Along with signing Kyle Trask to the practice squad, Dallas promoted safety Juanyeh Thomas to the active roster and waived cornerback Caelen Carson.

The signing of Trask gives the Cowboys a new quarterback on the practice squad after the last one, Joe Milton, was poached by the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Carson was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024 and never panned out over his two-plus seasons with the team. Carson had played just 17 snaps on defense this season, all of which came in Week 3. He was inactive in Weeks 1 and 2, and he only played on special teams in Weeks 5 and 6.

Carson was involved in a competition for a starting cornerback spot in the offseason, but he ultimately lost out to Cobie Durant and failed to secure the top backup job over Shavon Revel.

Carson's opportunity at any semblance of a role went out the window after the Cowboys traded for Joey Porter Jr. late last month.

The Cowboys' willingness to part ways with Carson could be a sign that they expect Durant back this week. The veteran hasn't played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury.

Thomas was signed to the practice squad late last month and he has since gotten into three games for Dallas, playing 12 snaps on defense and another 65 on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (43) shakes hands with a fan after defeating the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas, who appeared in 36 games with the Cowboys over the last three seasons, has four tackles in his three contests in 2026.

Dallas has been ravaged by injuries at safety this season, with both P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson, two of the team's free agency acquisitions during the offseason, landing on IR.

Thompson is will be eligible to return in Week 8 after being placed on IR in Week 4, and Locke is eligible to be removed from the list this week, although it remains unclear if that will happen.

Trask was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and has played in seven games since then but has never made a regular-season start during his disappointing career.

Trask fills in behind the two quarterbacks Dallas has on the active roster in Dak Prescott and Sam Howell, the latter of whom beat out Milton for the QB2 job during the offseason.

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