Joe Milton Poached Off Dallas Cowboys' Practice Squad By Division Rival

The Dallas Cowboys no longer have a quarterback on their practice squad thanks to a division rival.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Joe Milton off the Cowboys' practice squad.

"Breaking: The Eagles are signing QB Joe Milton off the Cowboys practice squad and to their 53-man roster, per sources," Schultz reported on Friday.

The Eagles poaching Milton comes in the wake of the Eagles losing quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least one game.

Philadelphia announced on Thursday that Hurts has been ruled out for Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot in his calf.

"On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority," the Eagles said Thursday.

There is currently no timeline for Hurts' return, which means the Cowboys may not face him in Week 7 when the two teams meet in Philly. That also means the Cowboys could face Milton in that contest if backup Tanner McKee struggles in Week 6.

Joe Milton's offseason in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton competed for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job with Sam Howell during the offseason in what was nothing short of a back-and-forth battle.

Howell was more consistent during training camp, but Milton shined over the first two preseason games and clearly outperformed Howell while showing improvement.

However, Howell had the stronger showing in preseason Week 3 and that might have made the difference. Milton was initially kept on the 53-man roster along with Howell, but the Cowboys ended up cutting the Tennessee product with the need to add a third running back.

“We felt like carrying two quarterbacks was the best way for us to strengthen our roster," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

After Milton cleared waivers, the Cowboys brought him back on the practice squad, where he had been ever since. Milton admitted he was shocked with the Cowboys' decision to cut him.

“It was shocking. But it’s life. You got to be able to live with it and deliver blows back when it’s time," Milton said.

“Somewhat, but not really," Milton added when asked if it was a hard decision to return to Dallas. "I have a lot of relationships here and guys I trust with my development.”

Now, Milton may have an opportunity to get some revenge on his old team, and that opportunity could come as soon as Week 7.

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