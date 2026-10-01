Dallas Cowboys Trade for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. in Blockbuster Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are making a blockbuster trade to address their defense ahead of Week 4's matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., per reports from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. In return, Dallas is sending a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh, per ESPN.

Porter Jr. had missed the first three games of the season due to what the team has called a back injury, but in reality, he has been holding out for a new contract. His arrival in Dallas now provides him a chance at getting his wish as the team's new No. 1 cornerback.

Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Drama Ends With Cowboys Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since training camp, rumblings of a potential trade had been floating around Pittsburgh. The Cowboys were viewed as one of the potential suitors, but it appeared that

But that's all changed quickly.

It's clear the Steelers felt it was in their best interest to get value for Porter Jr. instead of having him hold out for an unknown amount of time and then spending money on a new deal.

This is now marks the third trade that Dallas and Pittsburgh have made since last offseason. First there was the George Pickens deal, and then the Broderick Jones trade during training camp this past August.

Porter Jr. now joins his two former teammates as the Cowboys look to build momentum following a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2026 season

Cowboys Add a Star CB Amid Injury Problems, Defensive Miscues

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with some early inconsistencies under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys have also had injury issues pile up on defense, particularly at cornerback and safety.

Dallas is set to be without cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel Jr. for multiple weeks, making Porter Jr.'s arrival a timely one.

Originally a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft, he's played in 47 regular-season games (41 starts) while tallying 165 total tackles (120 solo), one sack, 31 pass breakups and three interceptions.

New Contract for Joey Porter Jr. Not Part of Cowboys-Steelers Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. will now be hoping for a new contract in Dallas, but according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, a new deal is not a part of the trade. Porter Jr. will have to earn it in Dallas.

"Told conversations ramped up since the team’s return from Brazil, and there is not a long-term deal in place as part of the deal," Harris wrote on X.

It remains to be seen if Porter Jr. will be ready to play in time for Dallas' Week 4 matchup against the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

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