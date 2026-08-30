Cowboys Make Unexpected Decision on Jaydon Blue Amid 53-Man Roster Cuts

We have our first major surprise of the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster cuts and it's running back Jaydon Blue.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are waiving Blue, who was competing for the No. 2 running back job this offseason.

"Source: Cowboys are waiving RB Jaydon Blue," Schefter wrote.

This is surprising, to say the least, as Blue appeared to be well on his way to making the 53-man roster, at least, and there was a belief he could win the No. 2 running back role, also.

After a disappointing first season in the NFL that saw him play very little after failing to earn the trust of the coaching staff, Blue showed growth in his second offseason.

MORE: Cowboys 53-man roster cuts tracker

Blue was regularly praised by head coach Brian Schottenheimer and others during the offseason and was routinely a standout in practices. By all accounts, it appeared he had improved drastically.

“I think he came back, and I’ve said this before, I think he came back with a different mentality, which is great. He’s always been extremely bright and picked up the scheme very, very well,” Schotty said of Blue. “It’s been good for us to see him take the next step in certain areas, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s some of the stuff in the return game. But I noticed it early on that there was a little bit different intentionality about him. But he’s got to continue to compete because that’s a deep room as well. And we’ll see how we figure out the rotation. But it was early on for sure.”

The only real knock on Blue was his lack of physicality in the run game, but he also offers explosiveness and pass-catching ability, two things Dallas' offense could certainly use out of the backfield.

There was a point this offseason where it looked like Blue might be the RB2 behind Javonte Williams before Malik Davis made a late surge in the preseason to take it away from him. Even still, Blue looked to be primed for a roster spot.

Barring an addition at the position, it would appear Davis is now locked into the RB2 role, and we would guess that Hunter Luepke will make the cut, also.

Blue wasn't the only recent running back draft pick to get cut on Sunday, as Phil Mafah was reportedly among those who were waived by the team.