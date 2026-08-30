Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Tracker: Every Player Cut

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the NFL preseason on Friday night with a loss to the New Orleans Saints. It spoiled the team's hopes of a perfect preseason for the first time since 1985.

Now, Dallas will be focusing on the upcoming season, and it all starts with trimming down to the 53-man roster. Today's cutdown deadline is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

From difficult decisions at wide receiver to the pass rushing rotation being worked out, there could be some surprising decisions ahead. Then, the team will have to wait to see who makes it through waivers to officially set the practice squad for the 2026 campaign.

Will the fan favorites make it to the 53-man roster and rock the star on their helmet this season? Every roster cut as the Cowboys set their final roster can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Cut Tracker

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tracker will be updated as moves are made throughout the day.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Schedule

A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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