Is Jaydon Blue Playing For Cowboys Roster Spot in Preseason Finale vs Saints?

One of the biggest questions Dallas Cowboys fans have entering the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Friday night is: Who in the world will enter the 2026 campaign as the team's primary backup to breakout star running back Javonte Williams?

Entering training camp in Oxnard, there was a bit of a logjam behind Williams, with second-year running backs Javonte Williams and Phil Mafah, and the reliable Malik Davis, who came on strong at the end of last season.

Through two weeks, there are just as many questions as before, with Blue showing more big-play potential throughout the preseason and Davis being the more consistent rusher. Mafah, meanwhile, has been dinged up, so he appears to have taken a step back in the race.

On the Cowboys' final depth chart of the preseason, Blue was listed as RB2 while Davis was down at RB4, which was puzzling, so it looks like Blue could have a leg up. But Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan questions whether Blue's roster spot could be in danger after the way the team has been using him.

Could Jaydon Blue Be in Danger of Making 53-Man Roster?

Could Jaydon Blue be in trouble?



It's unlikely, but @BobbyBeltTX put the RB on his watch list because of how the back has been used in practice this week. @1053SS @rjchoppy pic.twitter.com/upHJiMqa6P — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) August 28, 2026

It is highly unlikely that the team would part ways with the explosive playmaker in his second season, after selecting him in the fifth round of last year's draft. However, there have been questions about his consistency and maturity, so it is a question worth asking.

Blue has also been given a heavy workload throughout the preseason, which is something the team has not done with any other player who is expected to be a key contributor in 2026.

"The other one that we got to watch just because of how they've been rotating him in at practice this week is Jaydon Blue. Blue played a significant amount last week. And if he's on the shelf this week and they're basically putting him on ice or just giving him a handful of reps and then it's Phil Mafah the entire time or somebody like that, then he's probably safe," Belt said.

"But if he's in there carrying a lot and getting a lot of work, Jaydon Blue might be in trouble."

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We will learn a lot about where Blue stands in the pecking order when the team suits up tonight, so stay tuned to see how it all plays out.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Saints is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited.

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