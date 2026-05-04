Cowboys Rookies Get First 'Welcome to NFL' Moment With Dallas' Change at Minicamp

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a big change to rookie minicamp this year. During his first year as head coach, the Cowboys' rookie minicamp wasn't all that intense, but that is certainly not the case in 2026.

According to Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website, the Dallas head coach had a bit more rigorous of a program this offseason by putting the rookies through conditioning work.

"Schotty says the Cowboys have truly started putting their rookie class through the conditioning paces this weekend, to get them NFL ready now, not later," Walker reported.

As a result, the rooks had their first "welcome to the NFL" moment. Schottenheimer noted that multiple first-year players vomited during practice.

Dallas Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson goes through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We don't know for sure who was responsible for losing their lunch at practice, but it might have been one or both of the undrafted free-agent tight ends, Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers, as that's who Schottenheimer was talking about when bringing up the vomiting.

"None of these guys are in great shape right now," Schottenheimer said of the rookies. "You saw a few guys getting sick yesterday, a little bit of vomiting going on, but I'm really excited about (Rogers and Trigg) and adding it to a group that I feel is maybe one of the most stable positions on our roster, talking about the tight ends."

Getting an early jump

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

You don't want to put too much emphasis on rookie minicamp since it's so early in the process. However, a more intense rookie minicamp is definitely a good thing.

That's because it gives these rookies a little taste of what to expect next month when organized team activities (OTAS) begin.

Furthermore, it's a reminder for the youngsters of just how hard they have to train to be ready for the rest of the offseason program, and for their careers in general.

There's no hand holding here, and while that makes things a bit more difficult for the rookies, it's going to help them in the long run.

What's next for Cowboys rookies?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Next up for select rookies around the league is the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, which will take place in Los Angeles from May 14-17.

"Three weeks after the NFL Draft, NFLPA Rookie Premiere sets the stage for brands to engage with the league’s newest stars. Across three days in Los Angeles, partners unlock opportunities to create premium content, campaigns, and products designed to drive impact for the season and beyond," the NFLPA said of the event.

The only Cowboys rookie on the invite list is first-round pick and safety Caleb Downs, who is one of just six defensive players invited out of a list of 42 rookies.

The next time Cowboys rookies will hit the field will be for OTAs (June 1-2, 8-9), and mandatory minicamp will follow that (June 16-18).

Training camp will begin in late July, and then we'll have the preseason in August before the regular season begins in September.

Slowly but surely, we're inching closer and closer to football.

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