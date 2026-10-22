Cowboys Viewed as Possible Trade Landing Spot For Pro Bowler Amid Edge Rusher Woes

The Dallas Cowboys have a major problem at edge rusher.

Through six games, the Cowboys have gotten just 2.5 sacks from their overhauled group that includes Rashan Gary (one sack), Von Miller (zero sacks), Malachi Lawrence (one sack) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (0.5 sacks).

The Cowboys' inability to get after the quarterback has been especially glaring because of how poorly the secondary has played. Dallas can't hope to turn things around on defense if production from the edge rushers doesn't improve.

That's why if there's one trade the Cowboys do make before the trade deadline, it should come at that position.

Cowboys linked to Pro Bowl edge rusher

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' Carter Bahns put together 10 trades he wants to see before the deadline on Nov. 10 and one of them included a deal between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals for veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat.

"He is an expensive veteran for a franchise attempting to build a young core and boasts the kind of perennial sack production and team contract control that a competitive team would pay a premium for," Bahns said of Sweat. "If the Cowboys moved a couple of draft picks to land Sweat, this would be a win-win."

Why is Josh Sweat (reportedly) unhappy?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported back in May that Sweat was not happy in Arizona, and while he didn't provide the reason why that was the case, there are a few logical explanations.

The first is Sweat's contract, which doesn't have any guaranteed money left on it after this season. Sweat would surely like to have that adjusted.

Another potential reason is the Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild and Sweat probably isn't keen on sticking around for that, especially given his experience winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Why Josh Sweat is a trade candidate

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals have stated publicy they don't wish to trade Sweat, it makes sense for them to do so.

He'll be 30 next year and might be on the decline before the Cardinals are good again, so it doesn't make much sense to continue the relationship.

The Cardinals can get max value for Sweat off a 12-sack season and with him having two more years left on his current deal.

He is having a down season so far in 2026, but that isn't going to stop teams from trying to acquire him given the former Pro Bowler's history of stellar production.

Should Cowboys trade for Josh Sweat?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, yes, the Cowboys should trade for Josh Sweat.

The Cowboys just cannot continue with the lackluster production the edge rushers room has provided this season. They need more juice than Gary, Miller, Lawrence and Ezeiruaku have offered.

We touched on Sweat having just two sacks this season, but we also know he's capable of much more. Sweat had double-digit sacks in two of the last four seasons, including 12 in 2024.

Since 2021, Sweat has averaged nine sacks per season and hasn't posted less than 6.5 in that span. Even if we just take his two sacks this season at face value, that's still almost more than Dallas' edge rushers room has combined, so he'd still be an upgrade.

The numbers speak for themselves. Dallas has to pounce all over Sweat if he's available at the trade deadline.

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