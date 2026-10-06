Dallas Cowboys-Josh Sweat Trade Is Too Perfect For Jerry Jones To Pass Up

Jerry Jones made it clear that he intended to fix the Dallas Cowboys defense this year and he's been putting in the work. Not only did the Cowboys add a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker this offseason, but they went into the year with six new starters.

When the regular season began, Jones said he wasn't done making moves and he proved as much by trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Porter had an impressive debut for the Cowboys in Week 4, but the defense still surrendered 30 points. Their offense did enough to get the win, but it's clear their defense still needs help.

They could continue to look for reinforcements, with Stephen Jones hinting recently that they're still open for business. If that's true, they could find a game-changer in Josh Sweat, who was recently mentioned by Adam Schefter as a trade candidate. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said Sweat being on the block has been a rumor "for a while," and added that continued losses could lead to Arizona making a move.

"Josh Sweat, like, that's been going on with him for a while now. The idea that he could be dealt and, you know, if Arizona loses some games here, maybe they could get an attractive enough pick that they would be willing to deal him. A big-time pass rusher who had 12 sacks last year," Schefter said.

Josh Sweat wouldn't be a one-year rental for Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the positives in trading for Sweat, beyond the fact that he had 12 sacks in 2025, is the fact that he wouldn't be a one-year rental. Dallas has made moves for players such as Porter and George Pickens lately, and they've come over in need of a new deal.

That's not the case for Sweat as he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals in 2025. There is a potential out in his contract ahead of the 2027 season, but the Cowboys can keep him around through the 2028 campaign if they wished.

Josh Sweat has ties to Christian Parker

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another plus is Sweat's ties to Parker. In 2024, Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sweat was one of their top pass-rushers.

He recorded eight sacks that season, before signing with Arizona in 2025. That means Parker already knows he fits the system he runs, and has seen Sweat find success in that scheme. That's why this trade feels too perfect for Jones to ignore.

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