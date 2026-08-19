Cowboys WR Named Roster Bubble Standout Other Teams Should Covet

Camden Brown is one of the hottest names in the NFL preseason right now. The undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern put on a show during his debut with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown's first catch against the Seattle Seahawks made the highlight reels as he hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell, despite tight coverage. He wasn't done there either, as he finished with 62 yards on three receptions and had two touchdowns. His second touchdown was just as impressive, with Brown hauling in a goal line fade from Joe Milton with just one hand.

Following his breakout performance, Brown earned praise from Dez Bryant, who is one of the best Cowboys receivers of all time. As fun as it has been to watch Brown's ascension, we have to temper expectations since it is the preseason. Brown has put himself in a position to make the 53-man roster, but there still are no guarantees he makes it, especially with the depth in Dallas.

All eyes will be on Camden Brown during cutdown day

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why he was named a bubble player that other teams should keep an eye on by The Athletics Daniel Popper, who reminds us that production during the preseason can be difficult to judge.

"Preseason production from offensive playmakers can often be more of a mirage than anything sustainable"

That being the case, Popper was still impressed by the traits Brown showed. He said that the rookie played much faster than his 40 yard dash time suggests, and said his performance could have been even better had even targeted with more frequency.

"Brown ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at his pro day. But he plays faster than that on film, using long strides and build-up speed to create separation late in routes. Brown caught three passes for 62 yards against the Seahawks, and there was more meat on the bone based on how often he was getting open," Popper wrote.

Dallas has to know that if they place Brown on waivers, the likelihood of getting him back to their practice squad is very low. That's why many 53-man roster projections have Brown surviving the final cuts.

Cowboys exposed a breakout WR to waivers last season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas likely learned from the past, because just last season one of their breakout players was exposed to waivers during final cuts. The Cowboys initially waived Ryan Flournoy, but were able to get him back via the practice squad.

Flournoy ended up moving to the active roster and finished the season with 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. Knowing a key piece of their offense could have been claimed by any other team should give them pause when it comes to exposing Brown.

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