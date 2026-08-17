Dallas Cowboys Legend Endorses Breakout Star Camden Brown After Preseason Opener

Camden Brown put on a show on Saturday night as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener.

Brown hauled in all three targets on the night, two of which went for touchdowns. His first was a 39-yard touchdown grab which he brought down despite blanket coverage. That gave the Cowboys a 10-7 lead just before halftime.

His final reception was another touchdown, this time a two-yarder from Joe Milton III, which Brown brought in one-handed. In all, he had a team-high 62 yards and scored both of the Cowboys' two touchdowns in the game.

Camden Brown earns the praise of Cowboys legend Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown still has a tough road ahead of him to make the 53-man roster. Dallas is very deep at wide receiver with four players already locked in. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin aren't going anywhere and Jonathan Mingo played well on offense and special teams as he fights for the WR5 spot.

That said, Brown made a strong case for himself and he earned the praise of one of the best wideouts in Cowboys history in the process. On Monday morning, Dez Bryant shared his approval of Brown on X, posting that Brown was "certified."

Bryant made a living by hauling in contested catches, especially in the red zone. He played in Dallas for eight seasons and had 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and has the most touchdown receptions in franchise history with 73. Bryant knew how to use his 6-foot-2, 224-pound frame to his advantage and the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Brown is showing signs that he too knows how to use his size to his advantage.

Camden Brown's road to the NFL

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the Maryland Terrapins. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown began his collegiate career at Auburn, where he struggled to see the field. In three years at Auburn, he had 26 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred to Georgia Southern for his final year of eligibility and put on a clinic.

In 2025, Brown had 65 receptions for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns. That was enough to put him on the Cowboys' radar and he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Brown has been turning heads with one impressive catch after another during training camp and that continued on Saturday.

And if Dez Bryant has his way, Brown will continue to make plays in Dallas for years to come.

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