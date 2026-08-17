Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Von Miller Signing

One preseason game is behind us as the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Now, their attention is turning to the Arizona Cardinals, who they will face in Week 2 of the preseason.

In their opener, they had several players stand out and prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. They also added a new name to the mix, signing Von Miller late on Sunday night.

With Miller now in the mix, let's see how that roster could look when they take the field for their regular season opener against the New York Giants.

Quarterback (3):

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back (4):

Javonte Williams

Malik Davis

Jaydon Blue

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Phil Mafah

Wide Receiver (5):

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Camden Brown

Notable Cuts: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith, Traeshon Holden, Jonathan Mingo

Tight End (3):

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Michael Trigg

Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9):

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Nate Thomas

T.J. Bass

Trevor Keegan

Offensive Summary

The QB2 battle between Joe Milton and Sam Howell isn't over and if they both continue to play well, Dallas might keep all three. At running back, Phil Mafah is a surprise cut as they stick with Malik Davis as the RB2. Of course, Dallas might still add a running back but Davis proved he is the superior option behind Javonte Williams.

At wide receiver, Camden Brown has become a star and takes a spot. They could consider going six deep following Jonathan Mingo's showing, which included a huge stop on special teams, but there aren't many other areas they can go thin at to make this work. At tight end, Luke Schoonmaker's time comes to an end in favor of UDFA Michael Trigg.

Lastly, there's the offensive line. Dallas has to feel great about their interior depth and will need to make some tough calls there. At tackle, they need to look for outside help, but until new names are added, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton are their best options behind their starting tackles.

Defensive Line (5):

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Notable Cuts: Jay Toia

EDGE (5):

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Von Miller

Malachi Lawrence

James Houston

Sam Williams

Notable Cuts: Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker (5):

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Dee Winters

Shemar James

Justin Barron

Notable Cuts: Curtis Robinson, Langston Patterson

Cornerback (4):

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Devin Moore

Notable Cuts: Caelen Carson, Zion Childress

Safety (6):

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Julius Wood

Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark

Specialists (3):

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Defensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys specialist Julius Wood reacts to a special teams play during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miller in the mix, the Cowboys go with six outside linebackers, leaving Marist Liufau without a spot. He will be a tough cut, but Liufau was always a long shot after switching positions.

Another notable cut is Caelen Carson, who struggled against the Seahawks. His release makes way for Julius Wood who was dominant on Saturday and needs to be on the 53. The Cowboys are able to go thin at cornerback and keep Woods thanks to the versatility of Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke who can all play in the slot. They could also look to add another cornerback in free agency, which could shake things up.

At inside linebacker, Justin Barron has been on fire since the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. His performance against them, coupled with his night against Seattle, is enough for him to lock up a spot.

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