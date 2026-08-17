Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Von Miller Signing
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One preseason game is behind us as the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Now, their attention is turning to the Arizona Cardinals, who they will face in Week 2 of the preseason.
In their opener, they had several players stand out and prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. They also added a new name to the mix, signing Von Miller late on Sunday night.
With Miller now in the mix, let's see how that roster could look when they take the field for their regular season opener against the New York Giants.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Malik Davis
- Jaydon Blue
- Hunter Luepke
Notable Cuts: Phil Mafah
Wide Receiver (5):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Camden Brown
Notable Cuts: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith, Traeshon Holden, Jonathan Mingo
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Michael Trigg
Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Trevor Keegan
Offensive Summary
The QB2 battle between Joe Milton and Sam Howell isn't over and if they both continue to play well, Dallas might keep all three. At running back, Phil Mafah is a surprise cut as they stick with Malik Davis as the RB2. Of course, Dallas might still add a running back but Davis proved he is the superior option behind Javonte Williams.
At wide receiver, Camden Brown has become a star and takes a spot. They could consider going six deep following Jonathan Mingo's showing, which included a huge stop on special teams, but there aren't many other areas they can go thin at to make this work. At tight end, Luke Schoonmaker's time comes to an end in favor of UDFA Michael Trigg.
Lastly, there's the offensive line. Dallas has to feel great about their interior depth and will need to make some tough calls there. At tackle, they need to look for outside help, but until new names are added, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton are their best options behind their starting tackles.
Defensive Line (5):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
Notable Cuts: Jay Toia
EDGE (5):
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Von Miller
- Malachi Lawrence
- James Houston
- Sam Williams
Notable Cuts: Marist Liufau
Inside Linebacker (5):
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Dee Winters
- Shemar James
- Justin Barron
Notable Cuts: Curtis Robinson, Langston Patterson
Cornerback (4):
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Devin Moore
Notable Cuts: Caelen Carson, Zion Childress
Safety (6):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
- Julius Wood
Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Defensive Summary
With Miller in the mix, the Cowboys go with six outside linebackers, leaving Marist Liufau without a spot. He will be a tough cut, but Liufau was always a long shot after switching positions.
Another notable cut is Caelen Carson, who struggled against the Seahawks. His release makes way for Julius Wood who was dominant on Saturday and needs to be on the 53. The Cowboys are able to go thin at cornerback and keep Woods thanks to the versatility of Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke who can all play in the slot. They could also look to add another cornerback in free agency, which could shake things up.
At inside linebacker, Justin Barron has been on fire since the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. His performance against them, coupled with his night against Seattle, is enough for him to lock up a spot.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.