Cowboys' 2026 Draft Class In Awe Of The Star Ahead Of Rookie Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys walked away from the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh last weekend to some high praise and plenty of buzz around the rookie class. Dallas addressed several key areas of need on defense, and now appears poised for a defensive turnaround.

This weekend, fans will get their first look at the rookies as they take the field for the first time in their new threads.

Dallas will kick off rookie minicamp at The Star on Friday, May 1, and continue on Saturday, May 2, as the newest members of the Cowboys get acclimated to their new home. On Thursday, rookies arrived at The Star and were left in awe of the facility they will get familiar with as they begin their NFL careers.

A general view of the club's five Lombardi trophies on display at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"It's just been really cool," former Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton, who was selected in the fourth round, said. "This is a place that has so much history. To meet all the new teammates and everything like that, it's just been very fun."

Shelton is among the players who comes to Dallas with plenty of hype. With recent reports revealing there were people in the building campaigning for the Cowboys to select him as early as Day 2. So while Shelton is excited to tour his NFL home, the Cowboys are equally as excited to have him in the building.

This is just the beginning of their NFL journeys, so it's great to see that the players are soaking it all in before stepping onto the field as members of the Cowboys in less than 24 hours. Let's hope it doesn't take long to get comfortable and that the players can find their groove in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 rookie class can be seen below.

Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1 (11) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

1 (23) - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

3 (92) - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

4 (112) - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

4 (114) - Devin Moore, CB, Florida

4 (137) - LT Overton, DL, Alabama

7 (218) - Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

UDFA Signings

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

RB Dominic Richardson

WR Camden Brown

WR Jordan Hudson

TE Michael Trigg

TE DJ Rogers

OT Sidney Fugar

OT Shiyazh Pete

DT Tommy Dunn Jr.

DT Kelvin Gilliam

DT D.J. Withers

LB Langston Patterson

QB Maverick McIvor (rookie minicamp tryout invite)

RB Zach Switzer (rookie minicamp tryout invite) - son of former Cowboys coach and Hall of Fame college coach Barry Switzer.

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