Skip to main content
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Rookie Minicamp Immediately Throwing 2026 Draft Class Into NFL Fire

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off rookie minicamp with the 2026 NFL Draft class when the calendar turns to May.
Josh Sanchez|
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs lines up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs lines up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

The Dallas Cowboys came away from the 2026 NFL Draft with plenty of buzz and excitement thanks to a highly regarded rookie class. Dallas made a splash with Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs before landing players Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, and Devin Moore as the draft went on.

For the seven-player class of rookies that will be making the jump to the pros, it's going to be a trial by fire as they get their "Welcome to the NFL" moment just one week after hearing their names called.

This week, the league announced the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, with some rookie minicamps beginning on Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3.

The remainder of the minicamps will be held from Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10. A full look at the schedule for the Cowboys' offseason program can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Offseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rookie Minicamp: May 1-3
OTA Offseason Workouts: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18

The official dates for Cowboys' training camp will be announced in the upcoming weeks, as the offseason program ramps up and the preseason draws closer.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Rookie Class & Minicamp Invites

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • 1 (11) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  • 1 (23) - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
  • 3 (92) - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
  • 4 (112) - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
  • 4 (114) - Devin Moore, CB, Florida
  • 4 (137) - LT Overton, DL, Alabama
  • 7 (218) - Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

UDFA Signings

  • RB Dominic Richardson
  • WR Camden Brown
  • WR Jordan Hudson
  • TE Michael Trigg
  • TE DJ Rogers
  • OT Sidney Fugar
  • OT Shiyazh Pete
  • DT Tommy Dunn Jr.
  • DT Kelvin Gilliam
  • DT D.J. Withers
  • LB Langston Patterson

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Share on XFollow jnsanchez
Home/Draft