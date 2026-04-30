Cowboys Rookie Minicamp Immediately Throwing 2026 Draft Class Into NFL Fire

The Dallas Cowboys came away from the 2026 NFL Draft with plenty of buzz and excitement thanks to a highly regarded rookie class. Dallas made a splash with Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs before landing players Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, and Devin Moore as the draft went on.

For the seven-player class of rookies that will be making the jump to the pros, it's going to be a trial by fire as they get their "Welcome to the NFL" moment just one week after hearing their names called.

This week, the league announced the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, with some rookie minicamps beginning on Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3.

The remainder of the minicamps will be held from Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10. A full look at the schedule for the Cowboys' offseason program can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Offseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rookie Minicamp: May 1-3

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18

The official dates for Cowboys' training camp will be announced in the upcoming weeks, as the offseason program ramps up and the preseason draws closer.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Rookie Class & Minicamp Invites

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1 (11) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

1 (23) - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

3 (92) - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

4 (112) - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

4 (114) - Devin Moore, CB, Florida

4 (137) - LT Overton, DL, Alabama

7 (218) - Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

UDFA Signings

RB Dominic Richardson

WR Camden Brown

WR Jordan Hudson

TE Michael Trigg

TE DJ Rogers

OT Sidney Fugar

OT Shiyazh Pete

DT Tommy Dunn Jr.

DT Kelvin Gilliam

DT D.J. Withers

LB Langston Patterson

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