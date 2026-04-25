The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys came away with an impressive haul of picks. When it was all said and done, the Cowboys added seven new players to the revamped roster.

Dallas spent five picks on the defensive side of the ball, including three straight to kick off this year's draft, to along with two offensive reinforcements.

Of course, the highlight of Dallas' 2026 draft haul was Ohio State Buckeyes All-American defensive back Caleb Downs, who provides an immediate upgrade to the secondary, which fielded the league's worst pass defense last season.

With the team's second first-round pick, they looked for an answer at pass rusher with UCF star Malachi Lawrence.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Day 2, the Cowboys added a trio of fourth-round picks, including versatile Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton, before capping off the draft by adding wide receiver depth with explosive East Carolina star Anthony Smith.

Overall, it was a well-received draft class that received rave reviews from pundits and analysts across. the league. Now, we'll have to see how the rookies fit into their new home and new schemes as they look to take the next step forward in their football careers.

Now, the Cowboys will turn their attention to the post-draft process, where they can begin to sign their next group of undrafted free agents who will aim to take the long road to the NFL.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 draft class can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Class

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick 11 (via Miami Dolphi ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes Pick No. 23 (via Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, defensive end, Central Florida Knights

Round 3

Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

Round 4

Pick 112 : Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions

: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Philadelphia Eagles): Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators

Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, defensive line, Alabama Crimson Tide

Round 7

Pick 218 (from Tennessee Titans): Anthony Smith, wide receiver, East Carolina Pirates

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