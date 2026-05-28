When Are Dallas Cowboys OTAs? Full Schedule For 2026 Organized Team Activities

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying some time away from The Star before returning when the calendar flips to June to resume preparations for the upcoming season.

Dallas has a lot at stake after missing the postseason for the past two years, with some excitement surrounding the team after a highly touted rookie class and some strong signings in free agency to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

With Christian Parker guiding the defense, there is a hope for some improvement, which could lead to the team having the bounce-back year it is searching for.

We won't know exactly how things are looking for the team until it takes the field, but our first look will come on Monday, June 1, when the team reports for organized team activities. OTAs will run from June 1 through Thursday, June 11.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One storyline that everyone will be watching is whether breakout star wide receiver George Pickens will be reporting for OTAs. Because it's the Cowboys, there will be plenty of conversation and storylines if Pickens skips out on the workouts, but there is no cause for concern.

Workouts are voluntary until the mandatory minicamp begins on Thursday, June 16. Minicamp will run through Saturday, June 20, and Pickens will be required to be in attendance.

After signing his franchise tag and locking in $27.3 million guaranteed for the year, there is no reason to believe PIckens will be anywhere but The Star when they kick off.

A full look at the schedule for the team's offseason program can be seen below.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

Dallas Cowboys helmets with Guardian helmet caps at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OTAs: Monday, June 1, Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4, Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

Training Camp: Dates TBD

Dallas Cowboys Preseason

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

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