One Elite Factor Could Solidify Marist Liufau's Spot On Dallas Cowboys Roster

The Dallas Cowboys will officially kick off organized team activities when the calendar turns to June, which will ramp up the competition as players begin fighting for their spots on the roster and figuring out where they land on the depth chart.

With a completely overhauled defense under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, there will be plenty of intriguing battles as players try to prove that they fit in the team's new scheme.

A lot of the battles will be in the secondary, but there is also one player to watch on the edge, with former third-round pick Marist Liufau changing positions.

Liufau has struggled to carve out a role with the Cowboys since being drafted in 2024, but under Parker, there is an opportunity to reinvent himself as an edge rusher. The offseason program will be crucial for Liufau to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster, but luckily for him, he has an inside track.

Marist Liufau's Secret Path To Making Cowboys Roster

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau on the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nick Eatman of the team's official website recently discussed where Liufau fits into the Cowboys' plans and commented that Parker's ability to carve out specific roles for players could work out for Liufau.

"One thing I'm seeing from Christian Parker so far, is that he seems to have a role for each player," Eatman wrote. "Let's see what they have in the works for Liufau, who has quick burst and could be someone that creates some occasional problems off the edge."

But while Liufau will have an opportunity to prove himself as an edge rusher, the secret to making the roster is Liufau's elite ability on special teams. Liufau likely would prefer a bigger role on defense, but if he can continue to develop into a special teams ace, he will solidify a spot on the roster that could lock him into Dallas for the foreseeable future.

"More than anything, I think you might have your best overall special teams player in Liufau, considering his size and speed and ability to run and hit," Eatman adds. "Don't be shocked if he leads the team in tackles and maybe gets a blocked punt or kick because he can get up the field quickly."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to watch Liufau's development through the offseason program, but if he is unable to carve out a role on defense, he has his special teams prowess to fall back on.

And as we've seen throughout the years, special teams can make or break a player's career. For Liufau, it's trending towards helping him have longevity in the league.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

OTAs: Monday June 1, Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4, Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

Training Camp: Dates TBD

The Cowboys will announce the official dates for this year's training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, in the coming weeks, with an expected departure date for the West Coast in mid-to-late July.

While we will have to wait for the training camp dates, we do know who the team will be facing throughout the 2026 preseason.

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

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