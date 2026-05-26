3x Super Bowl Champion Names Cowboys NFC East Frontrunner

There's been a lot of attention paid to the Dallas Cowboys' defensive rebuild this offseason. While they have been re-making their roster to fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys' real work began before then.

During the 2024 NFL draft, the Cowboys started to rebuild their offensive line by selecting Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe. Then in 2025, they added Tyler Booker to the mix, giving them three talented, young starters to work with All-Pro Tyler Smith.

Dallas also looked to bolster the defensive line of scrimmage, adding Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. They also brought in Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets. This offseason, they added more strength with Otito Ogbonnia, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Bullard, and LT Overton. They also traded for Dee Winters, to bolster their linebacker corps.

Cowboys can win with power at the line of scrimmage

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Those moves have impressed three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth, who was recently on The Herd and said the Cowboys can bully people on the offensive side and control their opponents on defense. He added that this means more to him than anything with their skill players, claiming they're front runners in the NFC East due to their potential for physical dominance.

"They have invested in that front seven. You control both lines of scrimmage in the National Football League, you're going to win a lot of football games. And when I look at the Dallas Cowboys, that's what just jumps off the screen to me more than George Pickens and more than, you know, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, our talent out there. They've got plenty of talent, man," Schlereth said.

"I just look at them and say, I think this is a football team that can dominate both lines of scrimmage. And that to me, that to me says, hey, man, Dallas Cowboys are front runners in my mind to win their division.

Do the Cowboys have the right recipe for success?

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Schlereth spent 12 years in the NFL, six playing with Washington in the NFC East. He won one title there and another two during his six-year run with the Denver Broncos.

He might be a little biased in his analysis, even calling wide receiver a "ridiculously overrated" position, but that doesn't mean he's wrong. We all did just watch the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl by dominating the New England Patriots' up front, making life miserable for quarterback Drake Maye.

Dallas has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as Seattle, but they seem to be thinking along the same lines, and Schlereth believes it's the right strategy.

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