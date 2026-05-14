Dallas Cowboys Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything We Know

Schedule release day is finally upon us and we will soon know the dates and times for all 17 fo the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 games.

We've known who the Cowboys' opponents will be for quite some time (we have them listed below our tracker), but we've had to wait until May to finally know how those games will be divvied up.

The NFL will officially drop the schedules for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and ESPN, but going to the Cowboys' social media is the most direct way to get theirs.

As we wait for the official announcement tonight, follow along with our tracker below all day as we cover the latest confirmed and leaked contests on Dallas' 2026 slate.

Cowboys 2026 schedule tracker

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Week 1: at New York Giants - SNF (confirmed)

Week 2:

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:25 p.m. CT in Brazil (confirmed)

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (confirmed)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18:

*Note: SNF = Sunday Night Football | MNF = Monday Night Football | TNF = Thursday Night Football

Cowboys 2026 opponents

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Home games: Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

Away games: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Giants, Eagles, Commanders.

Cowboys strength of schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Based on 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers, the Cowboys have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL, according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

Sharp uses win totals rather than 2025 opponent win percentage because the latter doesn't take into account coaching and player changes a team makes during the offseason.

Dallas' difficult schedule comes from the fact that the team has a total of seven 2025 playoff teams on its slate.

The Jaguars, 49ers, Eagles, Texans, Rams, Seahawks and Packers all were in the postseason in 2025, and Seattle, Houston, San Fran and Los Angeles were victorious at least once in the playoffs.

Things don't get any easier for Dallas after those seven, either, as the Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bucs, Giants and Commanders are likely to be more competitive in 2026, also.

As difficult as Dallas' schedule is, if the defense can at least be average and the offense keeps playing at the high level we witnessed last season, the Cowboys will be fine.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —