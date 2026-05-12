Predicting Dallas Cowboys 2026 Schedule: Week-by-Week Breakdown

It's that time of the year again where Dallas Cowboys fans can start plotting out their plan to attend regular season games.

As was revealed last week, the NFL will release the schedules for all 32 teams for the 2026 season on Thursday, May 14. The reveal will occur on ESPN and NFL Network, but also across the social media channels of every team.

Before then, the league will announce some games and there will also be schedule leaks from different sources. You can track the confirmed and rumored Cowboys games in our schedule leaks tracker.

As we wait for the real thing, here's our crack at predicting the Cowboys' 2026 schedule.

Cowboys schedule prediction

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Week 1: at New York Giants (confirmed)

This one was confirmed by the league on Monday. It marks the ninth time since 2006 that these two teams will square off in a regular-season opener. The Cowboys have won seven of the contests.

Week 2: vs. Arizona Cardinals

We doubt the NFL is going to make Cowboys fans wait until Week 4 to see their favorite team in a true home game. Don't forget, the Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens is in Brazil.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Cowboys and Ravens meet for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro. The Cowboys are the designated home team for this contest.

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cowboys return home to take on the Jaguars in Week 4 after their trip to Brazil. This will be the last home game for a bit based on our predictions.

Week 5: at Washington Commanders

The Cowboys continue their divisional slate after a three-week layoff since their season-opener against the Giants and three straight contests against non-divisional foes.

Week 6: at Seattle Seahawks

This is probably the toughest travel period of the Cowboys' 2026 season, as they go to the west coast to take on the Super Bowl champions after playing Washingto on the other side of the country the week prior.

Week 7: BYE

The Cowboys can't play at home this week because of an Ed Sheeran concert, so the NFL makes this Dallas' bye week.

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Cowboys return from their bye to a soft matchup against the Titans, who have made several significant additions but still have to put it all together before they can be taken seriously.

Week 9: vs. New York Giants

The Cowboys wrap up their two-game series with the Giants early in Week 10. Even if the Giants don't compete for a division crown this season, this matchup could still have serious NFC East implications due to the division record tie-breaker.

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers

The Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in Week 10, which is ideal because it won't be as brutally cold as it otherwise would have been later in the month or in December.

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams

The second and final trip to the west coast for the Cowboys, we have them taking on the Rams in Week 11. Despite how much it stinks to have to travel to California, this will be a nice reprieve from the cold weather.

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (confirmed)

The NFL confirmed this game between the Eagles and Cowboys, which will take place on Thanksgiving. Some turkey and an NFC East game? Yes, please.

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers

We have a brutal four-game stretch for the Cowboys when you add in the 49ers this week. If the schedule falls this way, we'll be learning a lot about where the Cowboys stand in terms of being considered as contenders by Week 13.

Week 14: at Indianapolis Colts

Compared to the last four games, this one against the Colts will be easier. But Indianapolis is no slouch and was likely a playoff team in 2025 if not for the injury to Daniel Jones.

Week 15: at Houston Texans

Dallas gets back-to-back AFC South opponents, with the tougher one in the Texans coming in Week 15. Things rarely get any easier for Dallas with the incredibly difficult slate it has.

Week 16: vs. Washington Commanders

The NFL saves two divisional games for the last three weeks, with the Cowboys first taking on Washington. If the Commanders can have a bounce-back season, this one could have massive implications for the division.

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A matchup with the Buccaneers this late in the season isn't exactly sexy on paper, but bear in mind that these two teams could be jockeying for a wild-card spot in the NFC.

Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles

Talik about a brutal way to end the regular season. The Cowboys go into Lincoln Financial Field for a game that could very well determine the division. If Dallas secures the NFC East with a victory here, they will have most certainly earned it.