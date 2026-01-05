Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL opponents, home & away schedule set

The Dallas Cowboys now know the full list of opponents for the 2026-27 NFL season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter pursues
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter pursues | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' season came to a disappointing end on Sunday afternoon, falling to the division rival New York Giants to finish the season at 7-9-1.

Dallas will now turn its attention to the NFL offseason and NFL Draft, looking to improve the roster and make changes to the coaching staff that can set the team up for success moving forward.

While the Cowboys won't be taking the field again until the fall, we do know who their opponents will be following the conclusion of the regular season.

The CoTwboys will play each NFC East rival twice, the NFC West, the AFC South, and second-place finishers in the from the NFC North and AFC North.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The schedule breaks down to nine home games and eight games on the road, though there have been rumblings that the Cowboys could play an international game in 2026, potentially in Mexico.

A full look at the team's home and away opponents for next season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL opponents

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Home Opponents

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • WashingtonCommanders

Away Opponents

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders

Let's hope that the team is in a better position entering Brian Schottenheimer's sophomore season as head coach and can return to the postseason after a two-year hiatus. Of course, it will all start with re-signing key players in the offseason, and making the most out of the team's two first-round picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

