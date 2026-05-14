Cowboys' 2026 Schedule Presents Unique Challenge in New Strength of Schedule Formula

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season with hopes of a return to the postseason after missing the playoffs in back-to-back years. With a revamped defense and buzz around the franchise, the team appears to be on the right trajectory.

If they do make it back to the playoffs, it won't be easy, because there is one major hurdle in the team's way: strength of schedule.

While the "official" strength of schedule across the league is done by averaging teams' records from a season ago, Sharp Football has a more clever approach to the formula, which factors in offseason changes to the rosters across the league.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote, "Here’s every team’s 2026 NFL strength of schedule based on current projected win totals. This is a much better way to view strength of schedule because it actually takes offseason moves and roster changes into account."

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after a game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the new formula, the Cowboys have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in the entire league. In fact, three of the four NFC teams rank in the top 10 of schedule difficulty: Dallas (4), Washington (8), and the New York Giants (9).

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to luck out and have the league's seventh-easiest schedule under the new formula, which explains why Philly is favored to win the division.

A closer look at the hardest and easiest strength of schedules across the league, along with the Cowboys' 2026 opponents, can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Opponents & NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10 Hardest NFL Schedules For 2026 NFL Season

Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears Houston Texans Washington Commanders New York Giants Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10 Easiest NFL Schedules For 2026 NFL Season

Detroit Lions New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns New York Jets Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Opponents

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

HOME: Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens (Brazil), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

AWAY: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Giants, Eagles, Commanders.

The full 2026 NFL regular season will be announced on Thursday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, so get your popcorn ready.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —