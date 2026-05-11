Predicting Dallas Cowboys' Primetime Games For 2026 NFL Season

The first game of the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 regular season has been revealed and it's going to be one of what figures to be a handful of primetime games for Dallas this year.

The Cowboys announced they will meet the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1. This is the ninth time the two teams have meet in Week 1 since 2006, with Dallas emerging victorious in seven of the last eight.

In 2025, the Cowboys had the second-most primetime games in the NFL with six, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs, so we would expect around that same number again in 2026.

Knowing that, here's our best guesses on the other five Cowboys games that will be on the national stage this coming season.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After finishing in first and second place in the NFC East in 2025, and because they are the two best teams on paper in the division going into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys are slated to battle for first place this coming season.

Along with being division rivals, the Eagles and Cowboys each have a dedicated fan base that will make the ratings explode for this contest. That makes this NFC East showdown a prime candidate for primetime action.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

We know the Cowboys won't be opening the regular season up against the Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Wednesday in Week 1.

But a primetime matchup at a later date feels right. The Cowboys should be improved this season with their bolstered defense and will also pit their elite offense against the defending Super Bowl champs, who will sport elite units on both sides of the ball.

Cowboys at Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are both a great draw in and of themselves. Dallas has a massive fan base and Los Angeles has an elite head coach in Sean McVay and a top-notch quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

What makes this matchup super interesting is both teams should have an elite offense in 2026. That sets the stage for a high-scoring affair that is perfect for a primetime slot.

Cowboys vs. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers surprised a lot of people in 2025. In what was supposed to be a transition year, the Niners ripped off 12 wins and secured a playoff victory.

We would anticipate San Francisco being a good team yet again, and that will help make this showdown a candidate for a primetime spot. It also doesn't hurt that these two franchises are long-time rivals.

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders had a brutal 2025 season that saw the team take a massive step back. However, they are capable of a quick bounce back if promising young signal-caller Jayden Daniels can stay healthy.

With an exciting young quarterback at the helm in Washington, and with this being a game between division rivals, don't be surprised if Washington and Dallas get a night game.