The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the midst of their summer break after wrapping up mandatory minicamp last week and training camp is now right around the corner.

While we didn't get an official start date for Cowboys training camp upon the team breaking for the summer hiatus, players always report near the end of July.

On Monday, the NFL dropped the official report dates for all 32 teams, including the Cowboys, and we also found out when the Cowboys' joint practices with other teams will take place.

Here's look at the key dates.

Cowboys training camp schedule

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

According to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com, the Cowboys' rookies and veterans will report to training camp on the same date, which is Tuesday, July 28.

The Cowboys will hold a pair of joint practices, one of which will come on Aug. 11 with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Rams are hosting that session in Los Angeles, California. This is the second straight year in which the two teams will practice with one another.

The second joint practice will take place exactly one week later on Tuesday, Aug. 18, with the New Orleans Saints. Dallas will host that one in Oxnard, California, and it will precede the preseason Week 3 contest between the two teams.

The wrinkle with the joint practice against the Rams is the Cowboys don't have Los Angeles on their preseason schedule.

Teams typically hold joint a practice with one another when they have a preseason contest on the schedule. Instead, Los Angeles and Dallas won't meet until Week 15 of the regular season.

The buzz surrounding the Cowboys' joint practice with the Rams will be centered on Myles Garrett, who Los Angeles acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. Garrett grew up in Arlington, Texas, so there's a bit of a hometown connection there, also.

Los Angeles is widely viewed as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2026, so that's a fantastic early test for Dallas on both sides of the ball, as Los Angeles should sport an elite defense and offense.

The connection to the Saints comes via head coach Kellen Moore, who was the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then their offensive coordinator from 2019-2022.

The Saints are an up-and-coming team after New Orleans surged late last season thanks to the emergence of quarterback Tyler Shough, who will look to cement himself in 2026.

The only uncertainty surrounding Dallas' training camp schedule is when practices will be open to the media and the public. We'll get those dates at some point before July 28.