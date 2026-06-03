1 Harsh Reality Held Dallas Cowboys Back From Making Myles Garrett Trade

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off OTAs on Monday, June 1, but it was far from the biggest story in the NFL thanks to the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams pulling off a blockbuster trade that sent two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the NFC.

Just hours before the deal was official, there were reports that the Cowboys had interest in swinging a deal for the seven-time All-Pro, but they were unable to get anything done.

Ultimately, the Browns accepted an incredible haul from the Rams that included former Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection, and a 2029 third-rounder.

Just like the final trade offer for Raiders star Maxx Crosby, the Cowboys came up short. The package for Garrett does highlight how big of a steal the Cowboys got with their Rashan Gary trade, but why didn't the team have the juice to land Garrett? It comes down to one major selling point: defensive talent.

Dallas Cowboys Fall Short Again in Superstar Trade

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shed some light on why the Cowboys wouldn't have been able to get a deal done for Garrett, and it comes down to not being able to offer a player of Verse's caliber.

A 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl like Verse, who is still on his rookie deal, sweetens the pot for a team like the Browns. Not only did they pick up a first-round pick and two Day 2 picks for Garrett, but they added a young building block in Verse, who the team can build around for the future. The harsh reality is that the Cowboys simply don't have an asset like Verse who could have sweetened the deal.

"Even if they wanted to pursue Garrett, the Cowboys likely couldn't offer a player like Verse in a package back to Cleveland. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams likely would be the only player who would intrigue the Browns, but he's 28 years old and not exactly cheap," Hoyt wrote.

"The Cowboys have some young, cost-controlled options at premium positions, but they aren't proven players like Verse. Former second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, for example, had two sacks and nine tackles for loss his rookie season. Verse has 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his first two seasons."

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

And, as we saw with the Crosby trade talks, the Cowboys weren't willing to send multiple first-round picks. Next year, the Cowboys also have an interesting situation, because last year's trade deadline deal for Quinnen Williams will send the better of Dallas' two first-rounders in 2027 to the Jets. Their remaining first-round pick is not frozen, but it is in limbo until we learn the final standings for the 2026 season.

Ultimately, the Cowboys will move forward with their revamped roster under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and a young core group of players who have potential. Between Ezeiruaku, Gary, first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, and Sam Williams, the Cowboys have a pass rushing rotation loaded with potential that didn't cost an arm and a leg.

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