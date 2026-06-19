6 Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' Shortened Mandatory Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys were scheduled to hold their final practice of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced it had been canceled.

Schottenheimer later revealed that practice was canceled after NFL security man, Rick Burkhead, who is the father of former running back Rex Burkhead, made a free throw at the team meeting to get the players the day off.

As the team breaks for its hiatus before training camp in late July, it's very clear Schottenheimer is high on his team.

"I mean, very confident. I love our roster. I love the changes that we've made on defense.I love Dak's grasp of what we're doing offensively. I love watching Tyler Booker going to year two and Donovan Ezeiruaku.I love the addition of Cobie Durant and Rashan Gary. We're seeing the best versions of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. Quinnen Williams came into this team last year at one of the most painful parts of the season. We lost a brother, so I think we're getting the best version of him," Schottenheimer said.

"Christian Parker, what he brings, the evolution of Klayton Adams, Steve Shimko, Ken Dorsey, all these guys. So my confidence is rooted in the people that we have," he added.

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' two-day minicamp.

Dak's knee is no big deal... we hope

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott popped up on the Cowboys' unofficial injury report, and while head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would be limited, Prescott was close to full on Day 1 and full on Day 2.

It was later revealed by Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys that Prescott has some fluid in his knee but there is no concern.

That is, unless you believe in the even-numbered year curse that has seen Prescott deal with injuries in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Odd-numbered years (since 2019): 1 game missed, 68% completion rate, 133 TD, 40 INT, 7.7 YPA, 102.3 passer rating.

Even-numbered years (since 2020): 25 games missed, 66% completion rate, 43 TD, 27 INT, 7.4 YPA, 91.6 passer rating.

It's a trend at this point, and it's one we hope gets broken in 2026.

George Pickens is all in for 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pickens finally ended his absence from the team that extended through OTAs. The veteran wide receiver also confirmed he wouldn't be holding out or in for training camp.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," Pickens said. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys, and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott]. I'm still throwing with Dak. He's definitely gonna make you not want to hold out."

This was the expectation all along, but it's nice to hear it straight from Pickens' mouth.

Pickens was limited in mandatory minicamp with the team wanting to ramp him up after his OTAs absence. He will be a full go for training camp in July, though.

Caelen Carson in the mix for CB2

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carson's first-team reps at OTAs weren't a fluke and the third-year cornerback was still seeing run with the first-team unit at minicamp, as were Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant.

It'll be interesting to see how things shake out when DaRon Bland is able to get going fully at training camp. For now, Carson is at least in the mix for a significant role at cornerback.

A three-man race for RB2

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Javonte Williams limited, Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue were seeing first-team reps, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, who adds Malik Davis is still in the mix for RB2, also.

By all accounts, the Cowboys have been impressed with what they have seen out of both 2025 draft picks and this is a battle that figures to run through training camp.

For the record, head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted that Williams' lack of reps this offseason has to do with the team wanting to give Blue and Mafah more looks with the starters.

Tyler Guyton ahead at left tackle

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Cowboys deployed Drew Shelton as the second-team left tackle instead of Nate Thomas, who ran as the second-team right tackle. Meanwhile, Tyler Guyton worked with the ones at left tackle, per usual.

"We’ve focused on Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas at LT, but Thomas played RT with the second team today. Who was the second team LT behind Guyton? Rookie Drew Shelton," Hoyt reported.

This is a good indication that Guyton is very much in the lead over Thomas at left tackle and doesn't appear to be feeling the heat all that much.

Nobody should be surprised. As a former first-round pick, Guyton is going to get every opportunity to rebound after two lackluster seasons in a row to start his career.

DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku on track

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bland and Ezeiruaku, who are working their way back from foot and hip surgeries, respectively, are "doing great," according to Schottenheimer.

Ezeiruaku in particular has "slowly been taking on more of a workload in recent weeks," Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported.

During the second week of OTAs, Harris also reported that Bland was doing "a little bit more" than he was during the first week.

All of this adds up to both players being a full go for training camp, which is great news because both will play crucial roles in Christian Parker's defense this season.