Cowboys WR Camden Brown Played With Heavy Heart in Preseason Debut

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown stole the show in Saturday's preseason opener at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks.

The undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern finished with three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns -- highlighted by an impressive one-handed snag in the end zone -- to help lead Dallas to a 17-7 win to kick off the team's three-game exhibition slate.

From the outside Brown's strong performance may have just seem liked it was fueled by an unproven player's motivation to make the 53-man roster but there was something deeper at hand.

Camden Brown's Debut Came Almost Exactly 5 Years After His Sister's Passing

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown (6) carries the ball wearing a Guardian helmet cap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media after the game, Brown revealed that he played against Seattle with a chain that featured a picture of him and his late sister, Kaden, who passed away on Aug. 13, 2021 after a battle with kidney failure.

"My little sister right here, she's proven everybody wrong, so that's just who I am," Brown said, per Jeff Kolb of FOX4. "People say she wasn't gonna make it past 3. She still proved people wrong, and she lived to 17 years old."

Brown's NFL preseason debut came five years and two days after her passing. He admitted that this past week wasn't easy for he and his family, but his standout performance clearly showed her memory was driving him to be great.

"This past week was kind of a little rough for me because August 13th, 2021, was when she passed away. Just living through her every single day, and I feel like she lived through me today. So that's just an exciting thing."

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown (6) catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown played his first three seasons of college football with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to Georgia Southern prior to the 2025 campaign. It was there where he had a breakout year, posting 65 catches for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brown will look to further state his claim as a member of Dallas' 53-man roster when the Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals next week.

But regardless of who the opponent is, the memory of his sister will be pushing him to do great things.

"She's smiling at me right now. That's how that's how I lived through it," Brown said. "She's smiling at me, and I'm happy for it."

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