Cowboys vs Seahawks Odds Give Dallas Opportunity To Prove Doubters Wrong

Dallas Cowboys Nation, the wait is finally over. After months of anticipation and speculation about how the new-and-improved roster will look when it hits the field in 2026, the team opens its NFL preseason campaign on Saturday night in primetime.

The Cowboys hit the road on Friday and landed in Seattle for a showdown against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on the NFL Network.

A majority of the Cowboys starters will not be taking the field for Saturday's game, which presents a big opportunity for those who are on the roster bubble. We will also get an opportunity to see first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in limited action.

While expectations for the preseason can vary, especially without the starters suiting up, the oddsmakers still have their thoughts on who will come away with the win. For the Cowboys, it will be an opportunity to prove some early detractors wrong. Despite adding some depth through free agency and the NFL Draft, Dallas enters Week 1 of the preseason as a slight underdog.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings, the Cowboys are slight three-point underdogs, while the over/under is set for 37.5 total points. If you want to show some confidence in the 'Boys, the moneyline would be the best bet.

Dallas enters Saturday night's game as a +124 underdog, while the Seahawks are -148 favorites. That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $124 payout, while you would have to bet $148 on the seahawks for a $100 return. Will the Cowboys be able to pull it off?

We will get all of those answers later today when the two teams square off in primetime. Kickoff between Dallas and Seattle is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds & TV Info

General view of Lumen Field during a drone show during halftime of a game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NFL Network & Local listings

Live Stream: NFL+ | Sling TV | Fubo

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 37.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +124 | Seahawks -148

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