Everything That Went Wrong For Dallas Cowboys in Preseason Week 1

We've spent a lot of time pointing out the positives from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but as anyone watching will tell you, it wasn't all good.

Of course, that's to be expected in the first exhibition game of the 2026 season, but the negatives are still worth pointing out since they could end up being issues when the games matter.

With that said, let's get negative and take a closer look at what went wrong for the Cowboys in their 2026 preseason debut on Saturday night.

The offensive line

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nathan Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Concerns about the Cowboys' offensive line depth only grew on Saturday after the second-team unit struggled in pass- and run-blocking.

Sam Howell didn't get sacked, but he wasn't exactly able to be comfortable behind the line, either, and Jaydon Blue had zero room to run en route to barely eclipsing two yards per carry.

While we have faith in T.J. Bass because he has proven himself to be a reliable player, we cannot say the same for the other four who he started next to, a group that included Drew Shelton, Nate Thomas, Ajani Cornelius and Trevor Keegan.

With Jerry Jones looking to make additions ahead of the start of the regular season, he needs to be looking at the offensive line.

Thankfully, it looks like he is.

"“We’re looking at those offensive linemen, the depth. It’s a great opportunity for them in these preseason games for them to be what we need them to be," Jones said before Saturday's game, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Penalties

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse for the Cowboys after a six-penalty first half, Dallas went on to commit seven more in the final two quarters to finish with 13 that gave Seattle a whopping 103 yards.

The ring leader of those penalty issues was cornerback Caelen Carson, who did not help his standing with the team after he committed three, including two on one drive that handed the Seahawks their only points of the game.

Coming off a season in which the Cowboys were the most penalized team in the NFL, that's not what you want to see.

On the bright side, the ones didn't play on Saturday night, so we can only hope things will be better once the starters see the field. Even still, the twos and threes must clean that up moving forward.

Special teams

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only were penalties an issue on special teams, the Cowboys also had multiple blunders aside from those.

Wide receiver Traeshon Holden fumbled away a punt return before the defense bailed him out, and Dallas gave up a 52-yard punt return on Rashad Rochelle's explosive play.

Again, the Cowboys didn't have their best out there on Saturday, but that doesn't erase the fact that special teams needs to be far better.

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