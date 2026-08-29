Dallas Cowboys Can't Afford To Let Camden Brown Get Sniped By NFL Rivals

Camden Brown has been the top playmaker on offense for the Dallas Cowboys this entire preseason.

He burst onto the scene with 62 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions in the Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He followed that up with 77 yards on two catches in their Week 2 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday night, he again showed off his playmaking skills with an impressive 27-yard grab on a third-and-10 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown didn't catch another pass in this one, but this play was enough to remind the coaching staff that he's a big play waiting to happen.

Cowboys can't risk losing Camden Brown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his knack for big plays, Brown finds himself deep on the Dallas depth chart. The Cowboys have two of the best wideouts in the game in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. They're joined by Ryan Flournoy, who had a breakout season in 2025. There's also KaVontae Turpin who is their WR4 and primary kick returner.

Following Brown's breakout against the Seahawks, there was a belief that he could be the WR5, but Jonathan Mingo stepped up after that and seems to have secured his spot. For Brown, that means he will only remain with the team if they go six deep at the position, which is something they don't always do, making Brown's spot uncertain.

The Cowboys were fortunate that no teams pounced on Flournoy, and they can't plan on getting that lucky again this year. Brown, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, has made too many highlight-reel plays. The most impressive remains his first, which was a 39-yard grab against double coverage.

Sam Howell throws it deep and Camden Brown makes the contested catch for the TD 🔥



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While we have to take the preseason with a grain of salt, Brown's performance was far too impressive to think he won't be snatched up.

When is the 53-man deadline?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, teams don't have as much time as they normally do to figure out their 53-man roster. Teams have two fewer days, with Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST as the deadline to trim their rosters.

Once those cuts are official, NFL teams have until 1:00 p.m. EST the following day to place claims on players who were waived. If they go unclaimed, they can be re-signed to the practice squad.

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