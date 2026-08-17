Dallas Cowboys Cut Ties With WR5 Competitor to Make Room for Von Miller

There is now one less player competing for the No. 5 wide receiver spot on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster after the team signed Von Miller.

The Cowboys announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Traeshon Holden to make room for the veteran edge rusher.

Holden, who was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Cowboys in 2025, entered training camp on the 53-man roster radar after showing promise during last year's training camp.

Along with his strong showing in training camp in 2025, Holden had a few solid games in the preseason, reeling in two catches for 42 yards in one exhibition contest and two catches for 22 yards during the preseason finale.

However, Holden wasn't able to parlay that into a roster spot and he instead spent last season on the Cowboys' practice squad and didn't get into any games before inking a futures deal with the team earlier this offseason.

Traeshon Holden's 2026 preseason struggles

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden (80) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things didn't go as smoothly for Holden in his 2026 preseason debut. Holden failed to record a catch for the Cowboys in preseason Week 1, but that was the least of his problems.

The second-year wideout also muffed a punt that the Seattle Seahawks recovered in Dallas territory. Luckily for Holden, the Cowboys' defense bailed him out with a turnover on downs.

WR5 competition update

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown (6) catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Holden now out of the mix, the Cowboys' WR5 competition is down to Jonathan Mingo, Camden Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Mingo and Brown appear to be ahead of MVS in the race for what could be the final spot on the wide receiver depth chart after they had superior showings in the preseason opener.

Mingo recorded two catches for 20 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, but Brown was arguably the game's biggest standout with three receptions for a team-high 62 yards and two scores.

What made Brown's showing more impressive was the fact that both of his touchdown catches were outstanding.

His first saw Brown come back to the ball and wrestle it away from a Seahawks defender for a sweet contested catch. His second touchdown catch was even better, as the rookie made a spectacular one-handed grab on a fade in the end zone.

Cowboys rookie WR Camden Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uaApr05XG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 16, 2026

It was a continuation of what we've seen from Brown all through training camp, where he has routinely made plays.

Dallas has a lot invested in Mingo after a head-scratching trade for the veteran in 2024, so that could ultimately lead to him winning out.

But Brown has made a very strong case he should be the last wide receiver Dallas keeps, and it's not out of the realm of possibility he forces the Cowboys to keep a sixth.